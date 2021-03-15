Santa Rita Ranch and Toll Brothers Announce Partnership to Develop Over 1,000 New Active-Adult Homes Near Austin

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,100-acre historic ranch redesigned as a master-planned community near Austin, Texas, is proud to announce the development of a new Toll Brothers Regency active adult community designed specifically for those 55 years of age or older. The new neighborhood, Regency at Santa Rita Ranch, will include a world-class amenity center and breathtaking Central Texas views.

The new Regency active adult neighborhood will include more than 1,000 home sites in Santa Rita Ranch. It will be the first joint effort between Santa Rita Ranch and Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company that has been in the home-building business since 1967. Toll Brothers will start development of 116 home sites at Santa Rita Ranch by August of this year, and more home sites will follow in the future.

"We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Toll Brothers," said Santa Rita Ranch developer Ed Horne. "Regency will be the newest and best active adult community in the Greater Austin area, offering residents aged 55 and older timeless designs, easy access to the conveniences of the city, and a community that embraces and supports their active lifestyle. We're looking forward to welcoming these new residents to Santa Rita Ranch, and we think that Regency will provide a missing piece within the fabric of our existing community, allowing multi-generational families unique opportunities to be closer to family members than ever before!"

Groundbreaking ceremonies for Regency at Santa Rita Ranch are scheduled to begin during the third quarter of this year, with pre-sales starting in October. A grand opening event is planned for early 2022.

About Toll Brothers

Based in Fort Washington, PA and currently operating in 24 states nationwide, Toll Brothers has been building luxury homes since 1967. FORTUNE magazine ranked Toll Brothers the number-one home builder in the world, and the company has been named National Builder of the Year by both BUILDER and Professional Builder magazines.

About Santa Rita Ranch

Santa Rita Ranch is an award-winning master-planned community where residents enjoy family time, learn from the land, and have fun along the way. With new homes from more than a dozen premier builders priced from the $200,000s to $1 million, there's a dream home waiting at Santa Rita Ranch for every family.

URL: www.santaritaranchaustin.com

SOURCE Santa Rita Ranch

Related Links

http://www.santaritaranchaustin.com

