Santa Rita Ranch Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Opening of New On-Site Elementary School

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch developers Elizabeth and Ed Horne, along with approximately 75 teachers and staff, helped mark the opening of the master-planned community's first on-site public elementary school with a ribbon-cutting ceremony August 25.

As part of the Liberty Hill ISD, Santa Rita Elementary will house 800 students on a 105,786-square-foot campus located on Santa Rita Boulevard across the street from The Hub at The Green. Classes began just two days after the ribbon was cut.

"We're looking forward to children in Santa Rita Ranch being able to ride their bikes or walk to school right inside their own neighborhood," developer Ed Horne said. The school will feature whiteboard walls, a library with reading nooks and a maker space, and much more.

Kristine Kline will be the first principal at the new Santa Rita Elementary, bringing 14 years of experience as an elementary school principal to the job. "I am blessed and honored to be a principal at this school," Kline said. "This has been a huge collaborative effort to get to where we are today, and it has taken an entire team."

While classes are underway at Santa Rita Elementary, ground has been broken on Santa Rita Middle School, which will open its doors for some 1,000 students in grades 6 through 8 in August of 2021. Additionally, Santa Rita Ranch residents now have access to a new on-site private school, Divine Savior Academy, located on Ronald Reagan Blvd., just north of the Tierra Rosa entrance.

Nestled in the North Texas Hill Country near Austin, Texas, Santa Rita Ranch is an award-winning master-planned community built on a 3,100-acre historical ranch where residents enjoy family time, learn from the land, and have fun along the way. With new homes from a dozen premier builders priced from the $200,000s to the $700,000s, there's a dream home waiting at Santa Rita Ranch for every family.

