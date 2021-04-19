Santa Rita Ranch Launches Branded, Mobile Lifestyle App for Residents

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,100-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with top-notch amenities, breathtaking views, and A+ schools near Austin, Texas, has collaborated with real estate technology company Alosant to launch a branded, smartphone app for Ranch residents.

The new mobile lifestyle app is designed to inspire, inform, and engage residents of the community. Now available on both Android and Apple devices, the app serves as an all-in-one communication and resource hub for Santa Rita Ranch residents and will allow them to connect directly with the community's lifestyle programming and amenities straight from their smartphones. Residents will receive up-to-the-minute updates and access to the many amenities that make Santa Rita Ranch such a remarkable place to live. Taking advantage of all that Ranch living has to offer will be easier and more convenient than ever before!

Through the app, Ranch residents can quickly and easily browse calendars to RSVP for events, book communal spaces, reserve amenity passes, share information with members of the neighborhood, see what events are coming up, and more. The app will also allow businesses local to Santa Rita Ranch to create a dedicated page where they can connect directly with Ranch residents.

"With the new Santa Rita Ranch app, residents will be able to enjoy all that Santa Rita Ranch has to offer with the help of a wonderful new resource that they can carry with them wherever they go," said Santa Rita Ranch developer Ed Horne. "The app has the power to become an integral part of daily life here on the Ranch, bringing the whole community together in one place. We look forward to working with the Alosant development team to scale up the app as new amenities, businesses, and more are added to our growing community. What better way to stay connected while enjoying Ranch Code values like blazing your own trail, getting to know your neighbors, and having fun along the way?"

Alosant powers branded mobile apps for more than 50 of the most innovative and fastest-growing communities across the nation, and Santa Rita Ranch is the most recent to join that number. "We are thrilled the Santa Rita Ranch app continues to be well received and highly regarded by the community," said April LaMon, CEO and Co-Founder of Alosant. "We look forward to supporting the community's growth and consistently delivering an unmatched, enjoyable user experience."

The new app will use behavioral personalization technology to tailor each user's experience to their own preferences, so each resident will get a unique experience while also enjoying a connection to the wider community. The app is now available to download via the Apple App Store or Google Play today. Search for "Santa Rita Ranch" or "SRR Community" to find the app from Alosant.

Nestled in the North Texas Hill Country along the bustling Ronald Reagan Corridor near Austin, Texas, Santa Rita Ranch is an award-winning master-planned community where residents enjoy family time, learn from the land, and have fun along the way. With new homes from a dozen premier builders priced from the $200,000s to the $700,000s, there's a dream home waiting at Santa Rita Ranch for every family.

Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant developed and powers the Alosant ResX™ operating system (AlosantOS), a purpose-built software solution that connects people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant ResX starts with a branded native app, which is designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant ResX is now implemented in over 50 of the country's most innovative and fastest growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.

