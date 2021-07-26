Santa Rita Ranch Named Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin Area with 2021 Mid-Year Report

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The developers of Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,700-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with world-class amenities, spectacular views, and on-site schools near Austin, Texas, are pleased to announce the community's inclusion in the Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities of Mid-Year 2021 report released last week by RCLCO.

With a 23% increase in mid-year home sales, Santa Rita Ranch has been listed as the #1 top-selling master-planned community in the Austin-Round Rock area. Santa Rita Ranch was ranked #8 in Texas and #33 in the nation.

A recent survey by U.S. News & World Report found that Austin ranked among the top five best places to live in the U.S. An influx of new residents from across the country has driven an increase in the area's population.

"The demand for new homes in the Greater Austin area began mid-2020 and has accelerated each quarter," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne. "At Santa Rita Ranch, home sales have exceeded expectations in the first half of 2021, and we have a very positive outlook for the second half of 2021 for a strong year of sales."

Located just north of Austin, Santa Rita Ranch is poised to help these newly arrived Austinites find homes in good neighborhoods that are close to quality schools and provide convenient access to Austin's many top-flight jobs. As one of the area's most celebrated master-planned communities, Santa Rita Ranch is ready to deliver move-in-ready homes from some of the best home builders in the country alongside world-class amenities.

"Santa Rita Ranch also recently won six awards at the 2021 Marketing and Advertising Excellence (MAX) Awards from the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin, including Developer of the Year. That makes us a three-time Developer of the Year," Horne said. "The Annual MAX Awards is the only local awards program that recognizes the best in residential construction, development, sales achievement, and marketing, so we're extremely pleased and honored."

Nestled in the Texas Hill Country along the bustling Ronald Reagan Corridor near Austin, Santa Rita Ranch is an award-winning master-planned community where residents enjoy family time, learn from the land, and have fun along the way. With new homes from a dozen premier builders, there's a dream home waiting at Santa Rita Ranch for everyone.

