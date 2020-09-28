Santa Rita Ranch Ranks Among Nation's Top-Selling Master-Planned Communities in Mid-Year RCLCO Report

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,100-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with top-notch amenities, breathtaking views, and A+ schools near Austin, Texas, ranks among the 100 top-selling master-planned communities for new homes in RCLCO's Mid-Year 2020 list.

Santa Rita Ranch's total sales at mid-year are 30% higher than they were during the same period last year, placing Santa Rita Ranch at #31 in the country and squarely in the top 10 master-planned communities in the state of Texas.

"RCLCO is a top real estate and housing expert group, so it's a great honor to be recognized in their report," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne.

"In 2019, Santa Rita Ranch welcomed 365 new homeowners to our master-planned community – basically one a day," Horne said. "So far this year, we've already helped 407 individuals and families move into new homes. As one can imagine, we couldn't be more pleased with the efforts of the whole team here at the Ranch."

Adding to the influx of new homeowners to master-planned communities like Santa Rita Ranch are people moving to Texas from out of state. In the past decade, people from out of state have accounted for nearly a third of the population growth in Texas, including 4.8 million of the 5.9 million people who moved to Texas between 2005 and 2013.

"The Texas population has been growing at a rate of around 1,000 people per day," Horne said. "Many of those new people are home buyers moving to Texas from California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Florida, Washington, and Louisiana, to name just a few."

Santa Rita Ranch's developers are looking forward to offering residents and new home buyers even more choice in the coming months and years, including new product offerings, more amenities, additional builders, and a new on-site school. All of these help make Santa Rita Ranch one of the best places to live in Texas.

