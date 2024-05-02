SANTA TERESA 1796 Named Rum of the Year in Berlin

The triple aged Solera rum came away with three gold stars in Berlin, Denver and Los Angeles

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Teresa 1796 was named "Rum of the Year" at the Berlin International Spirits Competition, one of the most respected spirits competitions in Europe. It was the highest performing rums among more than 80 submissions.

The Berlin competition has the distinction of being the only competition whose judges are real trade buyers, who judge the competing products by their category and price. It is an event that translates into a valuable opportunity for great distilleries to connect with the tastes of the world.

"We feel great pride and honor that our exceptional rum has one more success under its belt. Santa Teresa 1796 flagship, not just for its awards, but because, wherever there is a bottle of this rum, anyone can feel represented in it, because it symbolizes second chances" said Andrés Chumaceiro, Director of Operations at Santa Teresa.

In Berlin, Santa Teresa was awarded a gold metal after receiving a score of 95 points. The victory complements two other recent accolades received by the rum at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, where Santa Teresa 1796 triumphed in the Best of Division Rum category, as well as the Denver International Spirit Competition, where the rum was also awarded a gold medal, bringing the solera rum's gold medal count to 58, with over 100 medals in total.

The Los Angeles International Spirits Competition judges spirits quality from the perspective of a new generation of experts—by a fresh and diverse team that better reflects the look of the overall spirits industry.. The Denver International Spirits Competition brings together a prestigious panel of professionals, master sommeliers, journalists and retail buyers, who meet for two weeks to blind taste the entries.

"These 58 gold medals are a testament to the rum artisans – our Maestors Roneros that, with their knowledge and unmatched palate, manage to create Santa Teresa 1796; from each of our master coopers to each of the masters of rugby, who teach us by their example of the power to transform." commented Chumaceiro.

Santa Teresa is the first rum producer in Venezuela, with over 227 years of tradition and expertise. Santa Teresa 1796 triple aged solera rum has been awarded multiple medals in some of the world's most prestigious international competitions. It has conquered palates in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, London, Madrid, Berlin, Hong Kong and more. It can be found in more than 70 countries with products that proudly display the Denominación de Origen Controlado Ron de Venezuela.

Santa Teresa is the first rum producer in Venezuela, originating from the valley of Aragua, its story started as a sugar cane plantation in 1796 and the land remains family owned to this day Santa Teresa rums have been produced at Hacienda Santa Teresa for more than two centuries and are now present in more than 40 countries. Registered in 1909, the Santa Teresa brand boasts the title of Venezuela's very first rum trademark – as well as proudly carrying the "Ron de Venezuela" (Rum of Venezuela) DOC label.

