Santa Teresa 1796 Unveils Innovative Arabica Coffee Cask Finish: A Unique Fusion of Rum and Coffee

Produced in Venezuela with top-quality, organically grown Arabica coffee beans from Hacienda Santa Teresa, and featuring Santa Teresa's new brand visual identity, this blend celebrates the finest of Venezuelan coffee and rum

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Teresa 1796, Venezuela's esteemed and oldest rum producer, proudly introduces their newest expression, Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish. This innovative and exceptional blend marks a groundbreaking moment for rum enthusiasts and coffee connoisseurs alike as well as the brand, which is introducing a new and refreshed brand visual identity designed to honor centuries of tradition while embracing a modernized aesthetic.

Santa Teresa 1796 Arabica Coffee Cask Finish

Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish begins with the renowned Santa Teresa 1796, a triple-aged, award-winning Venezuelan Solera rum, cherished for its super-premium quality and minimal sugar content with just 3 grams of sugar per 750 ml bottle. This distinguished rum undergoes an additional transformation, spending three months in American white oak casks previously used to age a rum-based cold brew coffee. This meticulous process infuses the rum with rich coffee aromas and flavors, enhancing its depth and character without the use of additives.

Crafted with top-quality Arabica coffee beans, organically grown, roasted to a medium level, and ground coarsely under the guidance of the brand's master distillers at Hacienda Santa Teresa, this single-estate masterpiece represents the first Venezuelan rum ever finished in coffee casks. The production process begins with the selection of premium Arabica coffee beans, which then go through a cold brew process with 4-year-old rums instead of water. This cold brew mixture is placed in selected American white oak barrels, where it rests for six months, allowing the barrel to add maturity and complexity while absorbing the rich coffee notes. At the end of this period, the cold brew is extracted, and Santa Teresa 1796, once it's undergone its triple aging process through the unique Solera method, is introduced to the coffee-infused barrels. This final step, lasting three months, allows the rum to acquire subtle notes of coffee.

The result is a rum with unparalleled richness, offering notes of oak, cacao nibs, and distinctive coffee flavors. This versatile spirit is ideal for savoring neat, on the rocks, or in classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned, Carajillo, and Espresso Martini. The rising popularity of coffee-based cocktails, a trend that has seen a 50% growth during a 12-month period according to Union, further underscores the timeliness of Santa Teresa's newest expression, catering to modern preferences for sophisticated and flavorful cocktails.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Arabica Coffee Cask Finish as the latest addition to our Cask Finish Series. This expression exemplifies our unwavering dedication to innovation while honoring our rich Venezuelan heritage," said Alberto Vollmer, CEO of Santa Teresa Rum. "By combining some of the finest coffee and rum produced in Venezuela, we have created a blend that offers unparalleled depth and character. This release is a testament to our legacy of craftsmanship and our commitment to producing exceptional rum that celebrates our rich history and traditions."

As part of this launch, Santa Teresa is also debuting their new and refreshed brand visual identity. The new look better conveys its unique use of the solera method to create its smooth and balanced rum and tells its rich story of history and tradition. Santa Teresa's new visual identity represents the next step within the brand's story, honoring centuries of tradition while looking towards the future with a modernized aesthetic. The product packaging has also been redesigned, including a new canister that details the unique production process and features a top with the signature rosette design. The bottle includes new details that hark back to Santa Teresa's 225 years of history and tradition, including a new logo, family signature, and wax drip seal.

With a legacy spanning over 225 years of tradition, Hacienda Santa Teresa remains family-owned and operated for five generations, producing all its rum at their historic estate in Venezuela. This commitment to quality and heritage underscores the brand's dedication not only to excellence but also to supporting local communities through initiatives like Project Alcatraz, a social reintegration program run through the "Fundacion Santa Teresa."

Santa Teresa Arabica Coffee Cask Finish is now available both in-store and online at https://www.buysantateresarum.com/santa-teresa-coffee-cask.html. For more information about other Santa Teresa 1796, please visit www.santateresarum.com. Follow Santa Teresa on social media @santateresarum to stay updated on their latest news, upcoming releases, and exclusive events.

About Santa Teresa:

Santa Teresa is the first rum producer in Venezuela, originating from the valley of Aragua, its story started as a sugar cane plantation in 1796 and the land remains family-owned to this day. Santa Teresa rums have been produced at Hacienda Santa Teresa for more than two centuries and are now present in more than 40 countries. Registered in 1909, the Santa Teresa brand boasts the title of Venezuela's very first rum trademark – as well as proudly carrying the "Ron de Venezuela" (Rum of Venezuela) DOC label.

Please enjoy Santa Teresa Rum responsibly.

© 2023. SANTA TERESA AND ITS TRADE DRESS ARE TRADEMARKS

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Santa Teresa