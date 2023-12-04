SANTA TERESA UNVEILS NEW "GREAT RUM, GREATER PURPOSE" CAMPAIGN: A VISUAL JOURNEY FROM FARM TO BOTTLE AND SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION

News provided by

Santa Teresa 1796

04 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET

Redefining the art of rum making, Santa Teresa® 1796 rum is shining light on human stories of redemption, resilience, and purpose in their newest campaign

View the full film HERE

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Teresa, Venezuela's oldest producer of award-winning single-estate rum, proudly debuts its latest ad campaign, "Great Rum, Greater Purpose," for the first time getting to the heart of the transformational journey integral to Santa Teresa's mission. Through a captivating visual exploration of the meticulous process behind crafting the family-owned brand's renowned triple-aged Solera rum and ongoing work through Project Alcatraz, a social reintegration program run through the "Fundación Santa Teresa," the campaign serves as a testament to the brand's dedication to exceptional rum craftsmanship and meaningful societal impact.

Continue Reading
Santa Teresa 1796 Great Rum Greater Purpose
Santa Teresa 1796 Great Rum Greater Purpose

Directed by award-winning cinematographer and director, Matt Bendo, and featuring Venezuelan actor and director, César Manzano, the new campaign, shot entirely at the Hacienda Santa Teresa in Venezuela's Aragua Valley, highlights the artistry behind the creation of the single estate rum and the key figures who embody the spirit of resilience and transformation that defines Santa Teresa, including Master Distiller, Nancy Duarte, and Anther Herrera, one of the many ex-gang members whose life was changed by Santa Teresa's Project Alcatraz program and who recently led the Alcatraz Rugby Club to win this year's National Rugby Club League championship.

"Santa Teresa's mission has always been to showcase the best of Venezuela to the world. Not only do we take immense pride in the transformational solera process that creates our triple-aged award-winning Santa Teresa 1796 rum, we are also proud of the lasting impact Santa Teresa has had on the community," says Alberto Vollmer, CEO of Santa Teresa Rum. "The new campaign allows us to show all sides of who Santa Teresa is as a company and what drives us to continue the legacy generations from our founding and for generations to come."

Central to the campaign is the profound commitment to fostering positive change through Santa Teresa's unwavering support for Project Alcatraz, an initiative that serves as a channel of hope for those seeking redemption and a fresh start through a combination of vocational training, psychological assistance, and the unexpected sport of rugby.

Since its launch in 2003, Project Alcatraz has provided social rehabilitation and career opportunities at the Hacienda Santa Teresa to more than 200 ex-gang members and provided education opportunities to more than 2,000 youth participants through Project Alcatraz's youth prevention program. Since 2013, Project Alcatraz's methodology has been implemented across 34 penitentiary centers in Venezuela, spreading the mission outside of the Hacienda's territory and expanding career opportunities to the greater Venezuelan community.

Working alongside local film and production talent, the "Great Rum, Greater Purpose" campaign was produced in collaboration with Venezuelan production agency, Black Cat. The campaign was conceptualized by Only Much Louder (OML) a Mumbai, India-based content and entertainment media house that has been at the epicenter of driving cultural impact for brands.

"Great Rum, Greater Purpose" assets will go live December 1st across brand-owned platforms including Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Santa Teresa 1796, please visit www.santateresarum.com. To learn more about Project Alcatraz, please visit www.santateresarum.com/project-alcatraz/.

About Santa Teresa:
Santa Teresa is the first rum producer in Venezuela, originating from the valley of Aragua, its story started as a sugar cane plantation in 1796 and remains to this day as a family-owned business. Santa Teresa rums have been produced at Hacienda Santa Teresa for more than two centuries and are now present in more than 40 countries. Registered in 1909, the Santa Teresa brand boasts the title of Venezuela's very first rum trademark – as well as proudly carrying the "Ron de Venezuela" (Rum of Venezuela) DOC label.

Please enjoy Santa Teresa Rum responsibly.
© 2023. SANTA TERESA AND ITS TRADE DRESS ARE TRADEMARKS

Media Contact
Rebecca Brooks
[email protected]
480-612-5582

SOURCE Santa Teresa 1796

Also from this source

SANTA TERESA 1796 PRESENTA SU PRIMERA EDICIÓN LIMITADA: SANTA TERESA 1796 FINALIZADO EN BARRICAS DE WHISKY DE SPEYSIDE

SANTA TERESA 1796 PRESENTA SU PRIMERA EDICIÓN LIMITADA: SANTA TERESA 1796 FINALIZADO EN BARRICAS DE WHISKY DE SPEYSIDE

SANTA TERESA 1796, se enorgullece en anunciar el lanzamiento de su nueva edición, Santa Teresa 1796 finalizado en barricas de whisky de Speyside....
SANTA TERESA RUM LAUNCHES ITS FIRST LIMITED-EDITION EXPRESSION, SANTA TERESA 1796 SPEYSIDE WHISKY CASK FINISH

SANTA TERESA RUM LAUNCHES ITS FIRST LIMITED-EDITION EXPRESSION, SANTA TERESA 1796 SPEYSIDE WHISKY CASK FINISH

SANTA TERESA, renowned for its award-winning, handcrafted and expertly blended Venezuelan super premium aged rum, proudly announces the launch of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.