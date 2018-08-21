Santacruz Silver Amends Contracuña Option Agreement and Short-term Loan Agreement

TSX.V: SCZ



VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX.V:SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") announces that it has reached agreement with the Contracuña group of companies ("Contracuña") to amend the payment terms of the Contracuña Option Agreement. In addition, the Company has reached agreement to amend the repayment terms of the US$ 2.3 million short-term loan ("the Loan") it has with a private Bolivian mining company.

Contracuña Option Agreement



The Company and Contracuña have agreed to amend the terms of the Option Agreement (see press releases dated June 21 and December 14, 2017) to acquire 100% ownership of the Veta Grande Project, including the Veta Grande mine and milling facility as well as the Minillas property located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Details of the payment schedule per the amendment to the Option Agreement are as follows:

1. US$500 paid on December 13, 2017 (paid);



2. US$100 on or before October 1, 2018;



3. US$100 on or before November 1, 2018;



4. US$750 on or before December 13, 2018;



5. US$1,400 on or before August 31, 2019;



6. US$3,000 on or before December 2, 2019;



7. US$3,000 on or before December 2, 2020;



8. US$4,000 on or before December 2, 2021; and



9. US$4,250 on or before December 2, 2022;

The October 1 and November 1, 2018 payments of $100 relate to amounts included in accounts payable as at June 30, 2018 and accordingly payment of these amounts will be offset by a reduction in trade debt. The August 31, 2019 payment of $1.4 million is secured by a promissory note issued by the Company to Contracuña and relates to the reclassification of certain trade debt owing to Contracuña. The referenced trade debt balance is included in the Company's accounts as at June 30, 2018. All other terms of the Option Agreement remain unchanged.

Short-term Loan Agreement



Santacruz has reached agreement with the private Bolivian mining company holding the Loan (see press release dated March 7, 2018) to amend the repayment terms. Pursuant to the amended terms the principal balance of US$2.3 million is now to be repaid October 1, 2018 (previously July 1, 2018). In addition, effective July 1, 2018 the interest rate increases from 9% to 12% per annum. Further, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company has agreed to extend to March 6, 2020 the expiry date of 2,000,000 warrants previously issued to the lender. The exercise price of the warrants remains unchanged at $0.16 per share.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.



Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Veta Grande Project and Rosario Project) and two exploration properties (Minillas Property and Zacatecas Properties). The Company's corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

