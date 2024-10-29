Santamargherita Launches Two New Collections and Unveils its Architect's Room

VOLARGNE, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santamargherita S.p.A., the Italian leader in premium engineered surfaces, announces today the launch of two collections, Shizen and Inciso, alongside the introduction of its Architect's Room. Located in the company's showroom, this space invites architects and designers to explore the complete product lineup, from SM Marble to Surfalite, along with the newest additions.

Shizen Collection

The Shizen Collection, designed by Italian designer Giuseppe Bavuso, debuted at Cersaie 2024 and has been featured at SICAM in mid-October. Featuring five shades inspired by nature - Dark Moss, Gray Feather, Light Wafer, Sequoia Bark, and White Dust - the collection reflects a commitment to sustainable design by integrating eco-conscious materials and innovative production techniques. As part of the 7mm thin Surfalite line, the Shizen collection offers surfacing solutions for designers aiming to minimize environmental impact without compromising on key features like durability, versatility, and premium quality.

Inciso Collection

The Inciso Collection brings a new dimension to Santamargherita's portfolio with its focus on innovative textures, which can be applied to a whole range of Santamargherita's products. Featuring three distinct surface designs: Rigato, Ondulato, and Spaccato, these textures add tactile and visual depth, transforming backgrounds into focal points of interior design.

Architect's Room

In addition to these innovative collections, Santamargherita is thrilled to open its Architects Room, a newly created space within its showroom. This exclusive area is dedicated for architects and designers to immerse themselves in the full range of Santamargherita's products. Whether exploring new materials or fine-tuning project details, the Architect's Room is designed to be a resourceful and inspiring environment for creative professionals.

Santamargherita's Shizen and Inciso collections, along with the Architect's Room, offer designers eco-friendly surfaces and compelling textures to utilize in versatile applications.

For more information about Santamargherita and Surfalite, visit www.santamargherita.net and www.surfalite.com or contact our press office.

ABOUT SANTAMARGHERITA

For over 60 years, we have been transforming the material into the surface. The quality of our products, the attention to customer needs and a deep knowledge of international markets make Santamargherita one of the leading companies in the production of marble and quartz agglomerates.

Santamargherita is driven by a passion handed down from generation to generation with deep roots in Valpolicella, Italy — a fascinating land stretching between Garda lake and Verona, with a unique culture, tradition, and skillset. Whether the shades of stone from Veneto or the painted frescos of Venice, each surface was born from the rich landscape and culture of Italy. The combination of the natural beauty of Quartz and Marble with a color palette inspired by the region have led to a timeless yet modern collection to fit every design application. We still engineer, manufacture, and test all our products in the same place where we started more than 60 years ago. Our dedication to sustainability and creativity has remained unchanged.

