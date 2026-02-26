Santander announces new corporate campus in São Paulo to be developed by GTIS Partners and scheduled to open in the second half of 2028

Project reinforces long-term growth strategy, sustainability, workplace innovation and integration between the teams

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Brasil announced today that its corporate headquarters will relocate in the second half of 2028 to the Campus JK, a development by GTIS Partners currently under construction.

Located approximately 1.5 kilometers from Santander's current headquarters, Campus JK is a large-scale office development that will comprise more than 101,000 square meters of gross built area (GBA) on a site of over 15,000 square meters that spans an entire city block on Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek in São Paulo, with access from the avenue itself as well as from Leopoldo Couto de Magalhães Júnior Street and João Cachoeira Street. Designed as an open urban campus, the development integrates three interconnected office towers with horizontal architecture, expansive open spaces and collaborative areas intended to foster innovation, employee well-being and interaction. The project includes six office floors, four parking levels and a private rooftop dedicated to social and outdoor workspace areas.

Santander selected Campus JK as its future headquarters in alignment with its long-term strategy and in line with the highest international standards of efficiency, innovation and sustainability. The project is being developed by GTIS Partners, a New York-based global real estate investment firm with operations in the United States and Brazil. With approximately $4.9 billion in assets under management, GTIS invests across residential, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality sectors and brings extensive experience in structuring, design, development and asset management, overseeing developments from concept through delivery, Among the flagship assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo are the Infinity office building and Hotel Palácio Tangará.

"The future we are building begins with the choices we make today. Campus JK represents much more than a change of address. It is a strategic decision aligned with Santander Group's global workplace concept and designed to support the evolution of our business and society in the decades ahead," said Mario Leão, CEO of Santander Brasil.

The project has been designed in accordance with Santander Group's latest international standards. Its infrastructure includes advanced technology systems, acoustic and thermal comfort features, as well as solutions designed to support flexible workplace configurations and enhance operational efficiency.

From an environmental perspective, the project targets LEED Platinum certification, one of the highest internationally recognized sustainability certifications. Key features include energy efficiency, water conservation, natural daylight optimization, enhanced indoor air quality and responsible waste management. The development also incorporates smart resource consumption monitoring systems, carbon reduction strategies and high-performance sustainable materials, in line with Santander's global sustainability commitments. The combination of these elements not only helps reduce environmental impact, but also creates of a healthier, more productive, and more resilient environment over the long term.

"Developing Campus JK alongside Santander reflects the alignment between institutional vision and GTIS's ability to deliver international-grade real estate assets. The project materializes the Bank's strategy of investing in high-performance infrastructure while reinforcing GTIS's commitment to developments that elevate the urban and corporate landscape of the region," said Maristella Diniz, Partner and Head of Development and Asset Management for GTIS Partners in Brazil.

Campus JK will also include bicycle facilities, locker rooms, electric vehicle charging stations and parking for cars and motorcycles, in addition to convenient access to public transportation and nearby bike lanes. The project prioritizes accessibility and is designed to meet all applicable standards for individuals with disabilities or reduced mobility.

The operation is subject to the approval of competent authorities. Santander's current headquarters will continue operating normally until the transition is completed.

