Santander Bank Adopts Digital Mortgage And Home Equity Solution From Roostify

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank today announced that it is partnering with Roostify on its digital home lending platform to provide a more convenient way for customers to apply for the Bank's home lending services. The faster and easier-to-use digital solution enables Santander to process and close loans more efficiently with fewer manual touches, and is yet another step in the Bank's journey toward simplification, digitization, and transforming its value proposition for customers.

The platform offers a streamlined loan application and fulfillment process for home buyers and owners during a purchase or refinance. Customers are able to submit a loan request online, share documents digitally and securely and receive real-time status updates, including outstanding action items, from application through to closing. Roostify's software integrates within Santander's loan origination system allowing the Bank's lending team to more easily transfer information and communicate more effectively with customers, driving quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.

"This new lending platform, which we've branded EZApply, is just that – easy to use," said Pierre Habis, Head of Consumer and Business Banking at Santander Bank. "We want to simplify banking, and digitizing our mortgage and home equity process streamlines the whole lending flow and helps us customize how we engage with our customers based on their specific needs. We have received positive feedback from customers who have told us how much they appreciate the ease of uploading the required documentation through EZApply, as well as the reminders and email notifications that keep them informed on the progress of their loan throughout the entire process."

Since launching the EZApply platform in August, Santander has seen a significant decrease in the amount of time it takes to process mortgage and home equity loan applications.

Nearly half the time to approve loan documents

Nearly 40 percent faster to fund mortgage loans, from the time the application is submitted until it is funded

Home Equity Lines of Credit are approved in approximately 40 percent less time than traditional methods

"Santander has been a great partner in driving innovation to improve their customer experience," said Rajesh Bhat, CEO and Co-Founder of Roostify. "Information exchange is a vital part of the home buying experience, and it can be a game-changer when done right. We're confident that this solution will provide Santander's customers with a modern, improved way of applying for and closing a mortgage or home equity loan and deliver transparency to both the customer and lending team from start to finish, for an optimal experience."

Mouro Capital, Banco Santander's $400 million fintech venture fund, invests in Roostify.

About Santander

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $89.5 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's 9,100 employees, 575 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and more than 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 146 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

About Roostify

Founded by consumers looking for a better way to buy a home, Roostify leads the industry in delivering accelerated and transparent digital lending experiences, processing nearly $35 billion a month in loans. From enterprise banks to independent mortgage lenders, lenders across the United States rely on Roostify to speed up closings, reduce risk and unnecessary work, and improve their customers' lending experience. The company's highly secure, future-proof lending platform is trusted by some of the world's largest lenders. For more information, please visit www.roostify.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Roostify.

Contacts: Alyson Austin

Roostify

949-403-0484

[email protected]

Nancy Orlando

Santander Bank

617-449-8830

[email protected]

SOURCE Santander Bank, N.A.

Related Links

http://www.santanderbank.com

