Santander Bank Appoints Colleen Canny as Head of the Retail Network

Colleen comes to Santander from JPMorgan Chase where she held numerous leadership roles of increasing responsibility, starting as a branch manager and then serving as district executive, market manager and regional manager for the Northeast and Midwest regions. Most recently, Colleen served as managing director and regional director of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management in Illinois and Wisconsin where she was responsible for driving the growth of deposits, investments and lending across the region. Colleen was the executive sponsor of the women's mentoring networking group for the Midwest region.

Michael Cleary, co-president of Santander Bank and head of Consumer and Business Banking, said, "Colleen has an exceptional track record for leading dynamic teams who produce strong results, while recognizing their potential and cultivating their talent. Her extensive branch management experience will be instrumental as we grow our talent and position in the marketplace and continue to deliver a positive experience for our customers."

Colleen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Central Michigan University. She holds Series 7, 9, 10 and 66 licenses.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.2 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

Media Contact:

Nancy Orlando

617-757-5765

nancy.orlando@santander.us

SOURCE Santander Bank

Related Links

http://www.santanderbank.com

