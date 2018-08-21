Santander Bank Appoints James Uehlinger as Region President for Metro New York/Northern New Jersey

Jim comes to Santander Bank after more than 20 years with JPMorgan Chase at the leadership level where he held numerous positions of increasing responsibility across several divisions, many in the New York and New Jersey area. As market director, he led the retail markets in Manhattan and Bergen County, New Jersey, and was responsible for 10 percent annual growth in deposit and investment balances for three consecutive years, achieving recognition for placing in the top 10 percent for customer experience among his colleagues. He also served as Business Banking market manager for JPMorgan Chase where, as a top ranked market manager, he oversaw a team of 15 area managers and 180 business bankers in the Long Island, Manhattan, Tri-State and Chicago markets. Prior to these and several other senior positions at JPMorgan Chase, Jim led operations in both the public and non-profit sectors in management roles at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and in health care management in Boston.

"Jim has an exceptional track record of managing successful branch networks and high-performing teams, while growing large, complex businesses," said Amir Madjlessi, interim managing director of Santander Bank's Retail Network. "He is a natural fit for the Consumer and Business Banking's regional leadership team, each of whom has invaluable knowledge in all facets of branch oversight and performance. As an accountable leader with a history of achieving operational excellence and developing leaders, Jim's unique background puts the Bank in a great place to grow our talent and our position in the Metro New York and New Jersey marketplace and ensure that we're delivering a great overall experience for our customers."

Santander Bank's retail network is divided into four regions across the northeast, each of which is overseen by a region president reporting to Madjlessi.

Jim earned a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University. He and his wife have three sons and live in Montclair, New Jersey.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.5 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE : SAN ) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is managed by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

