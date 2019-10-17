Santander Bank Appoints Patrick Dunphy Head of Mid Corporate Banking and Verticals

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank today announced that Patrick Dunphy has been appointed Head of its Mid Corporate Banking and Verticals businesses within the Commercial Bank. In his new role, Pat will be responsible for leading the growth of Santander's mid corporate banking platform throughout North America, including managing teams based in Boston, Miami, Dallas and Chicago as well as the bank's Foreign Corporate Banking, Healthcare and Technology, Media and Telecommunications verticals. He will continue to report to David Swoyer, Head of Commercial Banking.

Pat joined Santander last September as Managing Director and Midwest Market Head where he was responsible for serving clients and prospects throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.

"The continued growth of our Mid Corporate Banking and Verticals businesses are core to our go-forward Commercial Banking strategy and it is critical that we have a seasoned and proven leader like Pat who understands our company and our mission," said Swoyer. "The global capabilities and connectivity we can offer to U.S. companies who do business in Europe, Latin America and the UK are very appealing to our mid corporate banking clients. Our clients and Santander will benefit from Pat's experience and expertise as we remain focused on extending our reach in key markets."

Pat brings more than 25 years of diverse experience in corporate and commercial banking to this new role, including positions at Bank of the West and Citizens Bank, where he led mid corporate coverage teams in the Midwest for more than 10 years. He began his banking career at First Chicago NBD, where he held positions in portfolio management, business development, and relationship management. Patrick brings extensive global banking experience gained from years working at the U.S. subsidiaries of ABN Amro, Royal Bank of Scotland, and BNP Paribas, where he regularly assisted his clients and prospects in leveraging the respective global networks of each institution.

Santander Bank, N.A . is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks and an active provider of capital, treasury management, risk management and international solutions. Santander earns the loyalty of its commercial banking clients by offering services that help them manage their operating needs, maximize their working capital and grow their businesses domestically and internationally. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.santanderbank.com/us/commercial.

