Santander Bank Expands Suite of U.S. Commercial Banking Solutions with Santander Cash Nexus Platform

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank today unveiled its global Santander Cash Nexus solution for Commercial Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking clients in North America. This new platform offers clients a comprehensive suite of global connectivity solutions and provides access to local payment initiation and information reporting services in 15 markets around the world via a single point of entry.

"Providing our clients with the ability to control their payments and view their accounts in the various countries where they do business – all from a single online platform – is a game changer and a major efficiency accelerator," said Ken Deveaux, managing director and head of Transaction Banking at Santander Bank in the U.S. "We believe Santander Cash Nexus will be an important treasury management tool that will enhance our clients' banking experience and provide them with opportunities to be far more productive in managing their businesses and overseeing their financial commitments."

Santander Cash Nexus offers clients the ability to simplify and automate payment processing both globally and locally, achieving higher rates of machine-to-machine, straight through processing using a wide variety of payment types.

Additionally Santander Cash Nexus enables customers to have broad visibility and control over their cash flows, accessible through a highly secure, robust Information Center, Portal and Mobile App. It features automatic reconciliation of account activities for both Santander and accounts that may be held at other financial institutions. The portal is also highly customizable and can display, initiate and authorize transactions securely from any location in six languages.

Santander continues to invest in practical solutions that allow clients to digitize and automate transacting to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and improve controls to gain a competitive edge. Santander Cash Nexus is another example of Santander's ongoing commitment to deliver innovative digital banking products to its customers. It follows the successful launch of Santander Treasury Link to digitize commercial transacting, and last November Santander introduced Santander Enterprise Payment Link to help businesses simplify and digitize payment processing.

For more information on Santander Cash Nexus, please visit www.santandercashnexus.com.

Santander Bank, N.A . is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks and an active provider of capital, treasury management, risk management and international solutions. Santander earns the loyalty of its commercial banking clients by offering services that help them manage their operating needs, maximize their working capital and grow their businesses domestically and internationally. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.santanderbank.com/us/commercial.

Media Contacts:

Laurie Kight

214-801-6455

laurie.kight@santander.us

Nancy Orlando

617-757-5765

nancy.orlando@santander.us

SOURCE Santander Bank, N.A.

Related Links

http://www.santanderbank.com

