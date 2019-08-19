Santander Bank Launches "Red Card Against Bullying" Campaign in Partnership with New England Revolution and Playworks

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to create and encourage a positive environment that deflects bullying and supports inclusivity, Santander Bank today announced a new anti-bullying campaign called "Red Card Against Bullying." In partnership with the New England Revolution, the campaign will benefit the New England chapter of Playworks, a national nonprofit organization that partners with elementary schools to lead inclusive recess where students are encouraged to be physically active and develop healthy social behaviors.

Beginning with the August 24 New England Revolution match against the Chicago Fire, Santander will donate $1,000 for each Revolution assist recorded through the remainder of the 2019 season. Santander will donate a minimum of $15,000 and up to $20,000 to Playworks' Junior Coaches, a leadership program that helps 4th to 6th grade students facilitate inclusive and fair play among their classmates. Twenty-seven percent of Boston children between 6 and 17 years old reported being bullied at school in the past year*, making these funds vital to providing additional training for the Junior Coaches.

"At Santander, we're committed to fostering respect – be it in our branches, on the playing field, in the classroom, or in the community – so taking a stand against bullying and highlighting the power of inclusivity is incredibly important to us," said Barbara Glasser, Chief Marketing Officer at Santander Bank. "We're proud to partner with the New England Revolution and Playworks on our Red Card Against Bullying campaign to help raise awareness for those affected by such a pervasive issue and encourage positive change in communities across New England."

To officially kick off the campaign, Santander will give every fan in attendance at the New England Revolution match on Saturday, August 24, a red card, and ask them to join Bank leadership in holding up the card during the 27th minute of the game. The red cards will symbolically shine light upon an issue that has affected so many young people inside and outside of the classroom.

In celebration of the Bank's partnership with Playworks, Santander will honor Playworks' Junior Coaches from the area during halftime, where they will lead an on-field activity showcasing the organization's positive play-based activity that enables kids to feel a true sense of belonging.

"Bullying is an issue that affects so many in our community and we are honored to join Santander Bank in taking a stand through the Red Card Against Bullying campaign," said Brian Bilello, President of the New England Revolution. "Partners like Santander help us positively benefit the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing our support of organizations like Playworks that bring new opportunities to those who are impacted by bullying."

"By facilitating healthy interactions and making respect, empathy, and teamwork habitual, Playworks helps schools prevent bullying and promote inclusive behavior," added Jonathan Gay, Executive Director of Playworks New England. "Santander and the Revolution are critical partners in ensuring that kids across the region get opportunities for safe and healthy play in school every day."

To celebrate the culmination of the campaign and its impact, Santander executives, employees, and New England Revolution players will join Playworks this fall to rebuild and beautify the Kenny Elementary School playground in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. In alignment with the campaign's goal of facilitating safe and welcoming school environments, Revolution players will assist Playworks staff and Junior Coaches to lead school-aged children through a host of recess activities that cultivate healthy play environments that encourage inclusive and respectful play for all.

Santander Bank is proud to serve as the Official Bank of the New England Revolution, now playing its 24th season.

Media Contact: Korie Grill, Elevate Communications, (774) 551 6679, kgrill@elevatecom.com

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.2 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

Playworks is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children's physical and emotional health. For many students, recess is anything but playful due to bullying, exclusion, and fighting. Playworks partners with elementary schools to lead safe, inclusive recess where students are given the opportunity to remain physically active and develop healthy social and emotional behaviors. Serving 100,000 kids across the region, including communities throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, Playworks ensures recess is an opportunity for students to learn the skills needed to thrive in and out of school. For more information on how you can get in the game, please visit www.playworks.org/newengland.

*Source: Boston Public Health Commission's "Health of Boston's Children" report, Page 107, figure 4.4

