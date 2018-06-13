Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 5%

News provided by

Santander Bank, N.A.

16:13 ET

BOSTON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank announced today it has raised its prime rate from 4.75% to 5%, effective June 13, 2018.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.5 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is managed by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Ann Davis      
617-757-5891 
ann.davis@santander.us

Nancy Orlando
617.757.5765 
nancy.orlando@santander.us

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santander-bank-raises-its-prime-rate-to-5-300666030.html

SOURCE Santander Bank, N.A.

Related Links

https://www.santanderbank.com

Also from this source

May 04, 2018, 12:28 ET Santander Bank Celebrates National Small Business Week by...

Apr 30, 2018, 08:35 ET Santander Earns an Upgraded Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 5%

News provided by

Santander Bank, N.A.

16:13 ET