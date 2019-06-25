Santander Bank Sponsors the Family Discovery Series for Philadelphia's Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank, N.A. ("Santander") today announced that its Commercial Banking division will serve as the Family Discovery Series sponsor for the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts ("the Kimmel Center") for the 2019-2020 season. The Kimmel Center is the preeminent center for the arts in greater Philadelphia and engages the region's diverse communities in art through performance and education with exceptional experiences that reflect the spirit of the Philadelphia region. The Family Discovery Series offers a variety of performances and artistic experiences geared specifically for children and families.

"Supporting the arts aligns with Santander's mission to help people and businesses prosper, and we are proud to sponsor this important program at the Kimmel Center, a leader in arts and education in Philadelphia," said Emily Alexanderson, Head of Specialized Banking for Santander Commercial Banking. "Santander provides banking expertise and services through a dedicated nonprofit and higher education banking team across the greater Philadelphia region, and we are excited to support the Kimmel Center in its mission to share art and culture with the wider community."

"The Kimmel Center sponsorship is Santander's latest investment in Pennsylvania and the greater Philadelphia community," noted David Swoyer, Executive Director of the Mid-Atlantic region for Santander Commercial Banking. Santander is also the Official Bank of the Philadelphia Eagles and has naming rights to the Santander Performing Arts Center and Santander Arena, which are both located in Reading. Added Swoyer, "Supporting the Pennsylvania economy is important for Santander, and we are delighted to help the Kimmel Center attract the best in arts programming for the region."

The state of Pennsylvania is an important market for Santander's retail and commercial banking businesses. In 2018, Santander donated $1.68 million to 69 non-profit organizations in the state, and Santander employees volunteered nearly 4,000 hours of community service. The Bank has more than 2,000 employees in the state.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks and an active provider of capital, treasury management, risk management and international solutions. Santander earns the loyalty of its commercial banking clients by offering services that help them manage their operating needs, maximize their working capital and grow their businesses domestically and internationally. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. For more information, please visit https://www.santanderbank.com/us/commercial.

