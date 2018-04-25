Santander Bank Wins Internet Advertising Award for its Business Banking Microsite

"In the last year and a half, we've made significant investments in our website, which include audience-specific microsites offering relevant, educational information and resources tailored to improve our customers' financial wellbeing," said Maria Veltre, Santander's chief marketing and digital officer. "Our guiding editorial principles for Business First are passion and respect – the passion it takes to build and grow a successful business and the respect that business owners deserve. This award validates the strides we're making to stand apart from our peers and better serve our customers by offering innovative content that inspires them with relevant, informative stories and practical ideas to manage and grow their businesses."

Santander launched Business First in 2017 after speaking with hundreds of business stakeholders about the kinds of information that would help them stay ahead of the competition. To respect the time and interests of its busy audience, Business First's substantive content is presented in quick-read, easy-to-watch and interactive formats that appeal to a wide-range of industries and business sizes at different life stages.

"As trusted advisors to our customers, we want to make sure we're providing them with practical tips and tools that not only fuel their passion to succeed, but ultimately help their businesses thrive and grow," said Amir Madjlessi, Santander's executive vice president and managing director of Business Banking. "Business First's thought-provoking ideas, engaging content and best practices straight from our clients, support our customers' short and long-term business objectives and helps them take their businesses to the next level."

WMA was founded to help set a high standard for Internet marketing and corporate web development on the World Wide Web. Its Internet Advertising Competition provides an opportunity for companies to highlight their best online advertising in 96 industries and nine online formats including, online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email and social media.

A full list of the Web Marketing Association's 2018 winners is available on the Internet Advertising Competition Awards website: https://www.iacaward.org/iac/winners.asp.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.5 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is managed by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

