Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital award $10,000 grand prizes in 'Go Paperless' campaign

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA (SC) and Chrysler Capital each awarded a $10,000 grand prize and five $500 prizes to customers who signed up for paperless statements prior to April 1.

The sweepstakes was a win-win, as SC and Chrysler Capital enrolled thousands of customers in its paperless statements program.

"We are excited to announce our winners of the paperless sweepstakes," said Lori Millard, SC executive vice president of customer service and operations. "We love rewarding our customers for making a difference in their carbon footprint by opting to go green and eliminate paper. Not only is this good for the environment, our customers can count on digital delivery of their statement every month, which makes it easier for them to manage their account."

The sweepstakes winners are:

Santander Consumer USA

$10,000 winner

Nakeia C. of LaGrange, GA

$500 winners

Cherrie G. of Orange Park, FL

Wayne C. of Charlotte, VT

Karyana T. of Marion, SC

Jacquelynn W. of Los Angeles, CA

Tanisha L. of Dallas, TX

Chrysler Capital

$10,000 winner

Mark S. of Copley, OH

$500 winners

Atia R. of Philadelphia, PA

Alma V. of El Paso, TX

Helen Y. of Queensbury, NY

John D. of Seattle, WA

Lance W. of Houston, TX

Nakeia C., a single mother of two, couldn't believe how lucky she was to win. "Life has been pretty hard…but this prize is definitely a blessing that came at the right time to help me get back on my feet."

The winner said she "was amazed at how quick and simple it was" to sign up online to receive paperless e-statements rather than other available options. Nakeia was randomly selected for one of the two $10,000 grand prizes from Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital.

Nakeia said most of the prize money will go to paying bills, but that she'll enjoy some of it with her supportive family. "The peace of mind this prize has brought is really its own reward."

"It just feels incredible, it's amazing," said Mark S., who signed up for paperless billing after leasing a truck in January. "I've never really won anything like this before in my life, so it's hard to describe."

Asked what he plans to do with his $10,000 in sweepstakes winnings, Mark said, "We just moved into our house and have a lot of home improvement ideas to work out. But, most importantly, we're going to put some money away for our two kids' education."

"Our customers are thrilled with how easy it is for them to sign up for our paperless option," said Zach Munichiello, SC's senior vice president of operational strategy. "After answering a brief question at sign in, they eliminate the worry of receiving additional paper in the mail and discover the ease of accessing their statements through our online portal, 24/7."

The sweepstakes, which ran for two months, nearly doubled the enrollment rate for paperless statements, with a total of about 190,000 customers opting to go green.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 2.7 million customers across the full credit spectrum. The company, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $56 billion (as of June 30, 2019), and is headquartered in Dallas.

About Chrysler Capital

Chrysler Capital is the full-service finance provider for FCA US LLC and its dealers. Chrysler Capital provides full-spectrum automotive finance for FCA US LLC dealers along with fleet, lease, floorplan and business lending solutions. Chrysler Capital is known for its innovative technology and dedication to helping more consumers purchase Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT®, Jeep ® and Ram brand vehicles. Chrysler Capital is a registered trademark of FCA US LLC and licensed to Santander Consumer USA Inc.

