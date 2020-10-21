Santander Consumer USA Foundation Awards $1.65 Million in Charitable Grants to Continue to Support COVID-19-Related Initiatives

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC"), announced today support of 29 nonprofit organizations with a total of $1.65 million in charitable grants from the Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation to fund programs in need of continued resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants support organizations in the surrounding communities in which SC operates, providing pandemic-related services including: virtual classroom capability, support for homeless residents, childcare services for working parents, clinics and shelters for vulnerable families, and food distribition efforts.

"At SC, we have a commitment to and a continued focus on advocating for our customers, employees and communities at-large in the areas where we do business, especially those most impacted by the pandemic during this great time of need," said Mahesh Aditya, president and CEO of Santander Consumer. "Community support is an integral part of the culture at SC, and as this public health emergency endures, the Foundation will continue to invest in – and partner with – organizations that provide positive social change and economic support to those who need it most."

The grant recipients and the COVID-19-related services they support include:

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the SC Foundation, which will allow Save the Family to continue providing essential housing and supportive services for homeless and impoverished families in our community," said Jacki Taylor, CEO of Save the Family. "The pandemic is having a disastrous impact in Arizona and across the country, and Santander Consumer's partnership will go a long way toward ensuring our organization can continue to address the needs of struggling families as they arise."

SC has committed approximately $3 million to date in 2020 to support organizations serving vulnerable populations in its communities hit hardest by the crisis. In addition to SC's giving efforts, Santander Group announced earlier this year the mobilization of €100 million worldwide (nearly $109 million US) to fund initiatives to combat the coronavirus. As part of this effort, Santander US is expediting $15 million in charitable giving this year across the U.S. and will provide $25 million in financing to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

In addition to pandemic-related community support, Santander Consumer recently joined Santander U.S. in making a multi-year, multi-million dollar financial commitment to address racial equity and social justice in America. Santander Consumers' commitment includes $100,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 over the next two years for leadership training and racial and social equality initiatives.

To learn more about Santander Consumer's community giving, please visit https://santanderconsumerusa.com/our-company/our-community.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $61 billion (for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020), and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

