Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Announces 2020 Quarterly Earnings Release Dates

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") provides schedule for 2020 Quarterly Earnings Release Dates.

SC will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Q4 2019: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time;

Q1 2020: Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time;

Q2 2020: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time;

Q3 2020: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Information

Conference call and webcast details will be available in the press release filed the morning of each of the release dates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans or future events are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Although we presently believe the dates above will be the dates on which we will release our quarterly results during fiscal year 2020, these dates are subject to change.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to more than 2.7 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, has an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $57 billion (as of September 30, 2019), and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Evan Black

800.493.8219

InvestorRelations@santanderconsumerusa.com

Media Relations

Annette Rogers

469.563.4157

Media@santanderconsumerusa.com

SOURCE Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.santanderconsumerusa.com

