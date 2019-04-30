Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $248 million

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 ("Q1 2019") of $248 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share.

The Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, to be paid on May 20, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2019.

Management Quotes

"Santander Consumer is off to a good start in 2019," said Scott Powell, SC President and CEO, who is also CEO of Santander US. "Our strategy has continued to show results as we increased year-over-year originations for a fifth consecutive quarter. Our overall performance was driven by a sustained focus on operations and dealer experience, as well as the strength of our partnership with Fiat Chrysler."

Juan Carlos Alvarez, SC Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are pleased with our good start to the year supported by solid auction prices, lower TDR balances and disciplined expense management."

Q1 2019 Highlights (variances compared to the first quarter of 2018 ("Q1 2018"), unless otherwise noted):

Total auto originations of $7.0 billion , up 10%

, up 10% Core retail auto loan originations of $2.6 billion , up 14%

, up 14%

Chrysler Capital loan originations of $2.4 billion , up 23%

, up 23%

Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.0 billion , down 6%

, down 6%

Chrysler average quarterly penetration rate of 31%, up from 28% from the same quarter last year



Santander Bank , N.A. program originations of $1.0 billion

, N.A. program originations of Net finance and other interest income of $1.1 billion , up 5%

, up 5% 30-59 delinquency ratio of 8.4%, down 50 basis points

59-plus delinquency ratio of 4.2%, down 20 basis points

Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 19.5%, up 100 basis points

Recovery rate of 55.9%, up 90 basis points

RIC net charge-off ratio of 8.6%, up 30 basis points

Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $4.9 billion , down $462 million vs. December 31, 2018

, down vs. Return on average assets of 2.2%, down from 2.5%

$2.9 billion in loan asset-backed securities "ABS"

in loan asset-backed securities "ABS" Expense ratio of 2.1%, down from 2.4%

Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 15.8%, down from 17.0% vs. March 31, 2018

Net finance and other interest income1 increased 5 percent to $1.13 billion in Q1 2019 from $1.08 billion in Q1 2018, driven by increased loan and lease balances.

SC's serviced for others portfolio of $8.7 billion as of Q1 2019 remained relatively flat versus the prior year quarter. Servicing fee income decreased 9 percent to $24 million in Q1 2019, from $26 million in Q1 2018, driven by the change in the composition of those balances. Fees, commissions and other increased from $85 million in Q1 2018 to $94 million in Q1 2019, driven by origination fees from the SBNA program.

RIC delinquency ratio2 of 4.2 percent in Q1 2019 decreased 20 basis points compared to 4.4 percent in Q1 2018.

RIC net charge-off ratio3 increased to 8.6 percent in Q1 2019 from 8.3 percent in Q1 2018. Provision for credit losses of $551 million in Q1 2019 were up from $510 million the prior year quarter.

Allowance ratio4 decreased 40 basis points, to 11.0 percent at the end of Q1 2019, from 11.4 percent at the end of Q4 2018.

Recorded net investment losses of $67 million in Q1 2019, compared to net investment losses of $87 million in Q1 2018. The current period losses were primarily driven by held for sale accounting for SC's personal lending portfolio.5

During Q1 2019 SC incurred $291 million of operating expenses, up 1 percent from $288 million in Q1 2018. SC's expense ratio of 2.1 percent for the quarter, down compared to 2.4 percent during the same period last year.

1Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles. 2Delinquency ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases. 3Net charge-off ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs. 4Ratio for allowance for credit losses excludes end of period balances on purchased receivables portfolio of $28 million and finance receivables and personal loans held for sale of $1.0 billion. 5The current period losses were primarily driven by $67 million of lower of cost or market adjustments related to the held for sale personal lending portfolio, comprised of $109 million in customer default activity, partially offset by a $42 million decrease in market discount, consistent with typical seasonal patterns.

Conference Call Information

SC will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2019 results and other general matters at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 888-394-8218 (U.S. domestic), or 323-701-0225 (international), conference ID 2036898. Please join 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible via live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com. Choose "Events" and select the information pertaining to the Q1 2019 SC Earnings Conference Call. Additionally, there will be slides accompanying the webcast. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software prior to the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international), conference ID 2036898, approximately two hours after the conference call. An audio webcast of the call and investor presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com, under "Events".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as anticipates, believes, can, could, may, predicts, potential, should, will, estimates, plans, projects, continuing, ongoing, expects, intends, and similar words or phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. For additional discussion of these risks, refer to the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Among the factors that could cause the forward-looking statements in this press release and/or our financial performance to differ materially from that suggested by the forward-looking statements are (a) the inherent limitations in internal control over financial reporting; (b) our ability to remediate any material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting completely and in a timely manner; (c) continually changing federal, state, and local laws and regulations could materially adversely affect our business; (d) adverse economic conditions in the United States and worldwide may negatively impact our results; (e) our business could suffer if our access to funding is reduced; (f) significant risks we face implementing our growth strategy, some of which are outside our control; (g) unexpected costs and delays in connection with exiting our personal lending business; (h) our agreement with FCA US LLC may not result in currently anticipated levels of growth and is subject to certain conditions that could result in termination of the agreement; (i) our business could suffer if we are unsuccessful in developing and maintaining relationships with automobile dealerships; (j) our financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations depend on the credit performance of our loans; (k) loss of our key management or other personnel, or an inability to attract such management and personnel; (l) certain regulations, including but not limited to oversight by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the European Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve, whose oversight and regulation may limit certain of our activities, including the timing and amount of dividends and other limitations on our business; and (m) future changes in our relationship with SHUSA and Banco Santander that could adversely affect our operations. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Therefore, we caution the reader not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The effect of these factors is difficult to predict. Factors other than these also could adversely affect our results, and the reader should not consider these factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties as new factors emerge from time to time. Any forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, to reflect any change, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 2.7 million customers across the full credit spectrum. The company, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $54 billion (as of March 31, 2019), and is headquartered in Dallas. ( www.santanderconsumerusa.com )

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Financial Supplement First Quarter 2019





Table of Contents





Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 5 Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income 6 Table 3: Other Financial Information 7 Table 4: Credit Quality 9 Table 5: Originations 10 Table 6: Asset Sales 11 Table 7: Ending Portfolio 12 Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 13

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,272



$ 148,436

Finance receivables held for sale, net 974,017



1,068,757

Finance receivables held for investment, net 25,598,716



25,117,454

Restricted cash 2,414,653



2,102,048

Accrued interest receivable 272,014



303,686

Leased vehicles, net 14,388,657



13,978,855

Furniture and equipment, net 61,856



61,280

Federal, state and other income taxes receivable 80,567



97,087

Related party taxes receivable 2,594



734

Goodwill 74,056



74,056

Intangible assets 41,200



35,195

Due from affiliates 6,685



8,920

Other assets 1,054,619



963,347

Total assets $ 45,045,906



$ 43,959,855

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Notes payable — credit facilities $ 5,063,786



$ 4,478,214

Notes payable — secured structured financings 27,080,312



26,901,530

Notes payable — related party 3,503,055



3,503,293

Accrued interest payable 54,655



49,370

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 399,792



422,951

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,230,531



1,155,883

Due to affiliates 70,526



63,219

Other liabilities 484,719



367,037

Total liabilities $ 37,887,376



$ 36,941,497









Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value 3,517



3,523

Additional paid-in capital 1,499,092



1,515,572

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 12,938



33,515

Retained earnings 5,642,983



5,465,748

Total stockholders' equity $ 7,158,530



$ 7,018,358

Total liabilities and equity $ 45,045,906



$ 43,959,855



Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share

amounts) Interest on finance receivables and loans $ 1,253,580



$ 1,168,540

Leased vehicle income 649,560



504,278

Other finance and interest income 10,247



7,137

Total finance and other interest income 1,913,387



1,679,955

Interest expense 334,382



241,028

Leased vehicle expense 444,019



358,683

Net finance and other interest income 1,134,986



1,080,244

Provision for credit losses 550,879



510,341

Net finance and other interest income after provision for credit losses 584,107



569,903

Profit sharing 6,968



4,377

Net finance and other interest income after provision for credit losses and profit sharing 577,139



565,526

Investment losses, net (67,097)



(86,520)

Servicing fee income 23,806



26,182

Fees, commissions, and other 94,376



85,391

Total other income 51,085



25,053

Compensation expense 127,894



122,005

Repossession expense 70,860



72,081

Other operating costs 92,203



93,826

Total operating expenses 290,957



287,912

Income before income taxes 337,267



302,667

Income tax expense 89,764



58,052

Net income $ 247,503



$ 244,615









Net income per common share (basic) $ 0.70



$ 0.68

Net income per common share (diluted) $ 0.70



$ 0.68

Weighted average common shares (basic) 351,515,464



360,703,234

Weighted average common shares (diluted) 352,051,887



361,616,732



Table 3: Other Financial Information



Three Months Ended

March 31, Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) 2019

2018 Yield on individually acquired retail installment contracts 16.2 %

16.0 % Yield on purchased receivables portfolios 19.3 %

27.6 % Yield on receivables from dealers 3.6 %

3.1 % Yield on personal loans (1) 26.2 %

24.5 % Yield on earning assets (2) 12.9 %

13.2 % Cost of debt (3) 3.8 %

3.1 % Net interest margin (4) 10.0 %

10.8 % Expense ratio (5) 2.1 %

2.4 % Return on average assets (6) 2.2 %

2.5 % Return on average equity (7) 14.0 %

14.9 % Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8) 8.6 %

8.3 % Net charge-off ratio on purchased receivables portfolios (8) — %

(4.2) % Net charge-off ratio on personal loans (8) 41.3 %

49.9 % Net charge-off ratio (8) 8.6 %

8.3 % Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9) 4.2 %

4.4 % Delinquency ratio on personal loans, end of period (9) 11.9 %

11.7 % Delinquency ratio on loans held for investment, end of period (9) 4.2 %

4.4 % Allowance ratio (10) 11.0 %

12.7 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (11) 28.4 %

7.4 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12) 15.8 %

17.0 %







Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts $ 615,204



$ 541,283

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on purchased receivables portfolios —



(428)

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on personal loans 239



749

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on finance leases 172



306

Total charge-offs, net of recoveries $ 615,615



$ 541,910

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment 1,224,289



1,160,154

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, personal loans 165,220



162,061

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, loans held for investment 1,225,807



1,162,311

End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses 28,857,519



26,124,390

End of period gross individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment 28,821,729



26,081,986

End of period gross personal loans 1,393,403



1,387,713

End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment 28,864,876



26,141,811

End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases held for investment 44,491,987



37,816,402

Average gross individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment 28,595,315



26,006,518

Average gross personal loans held for investment 2,317



6,010

Average gross individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale $ 28,595,315



$ 26,915,621

Average gross purchased receivables portfolios 29,283



41,209

Average gross receivables from dealers 13,598



15,651

Average gross personal loans held for sale 1,466,300



1,459,308

Average gross finance leases 20,018



22,474

Average gross finance receivables and loans $ 30,124,514



$ 28,454,263

Average gross operating leases 15,425,190



11,441,789

Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases 45,549,704



39,896,052

Average managed assets 54,433,129



48,516,758

Average total assets 44,488,868



39,677,593

Average debt 35,261,121



31,208,250

Average total equity 7,052,703



6,566,933







(1) Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees (2) "Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases (3) "Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt (4) "Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases (5) "Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets (6) "Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets (7) "Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity (8) "Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a recorded investment basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio. Effective as of September 30, 2016, the Company records the charge-off activity for certain personal loans within the provision for credit losses due to the reclassification of these loans from held for sale to held for investment. (9) "Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases (10) "Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses (11) "Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders. (12) "Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release)

Table 4: Credit Quality

The activity in the credit loss allowance for individually acquired retail installment contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 was as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Retail Installment Contracts Acquired

Individually

Retail Installment Contracts Acquired

Individually Allowance for Credit Loss Non-TDR

TDR

Non-TDR

TDR Balance — beginning of period $ 1,819,360



$ 1,416,743



$ 1,540,315



$ 1,804,132

Provision for credit losses 446,488



104,613



286,451



223,574

Charge-offs (927,457)



(466,637)



(655,169)



(547,343)

Recoveries 552,960



225,930



425,460



235,769

Balance — end of period $ 1,891,351



$ 1,280,649



$ 1,597,057



$ 1,716,132



A summary of delinquencies of our individually acquired retail installment contracts as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Delinquent Principal March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Principal 30-59 days past due $ 2,417,300



8.4 %

$ 3,118,869



11.0 % Delinquent principal over 59 days2 1,224,289



4.2 %

1,712,243



6.0 % Total delinquent contracts $ 3,641,589



12.6 %

$ 4,831,112



17.0 %

Within the total delinquent principal above, retail installment contracts acquired individually held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Nonaccrual Principal March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Non-TDR $ 724,025



2.5 %

$ 834,921



2.9 % TDR 537,259



1.9 %

733,218



2.6 % Total nonaccrual principal $ 1,261,284



4.4 %

$ 1,568,139



5.5 %

The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Allowance Ratios March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 TDR - Unpaid principal balance $ 4,916,251



$ 5,378,603

TDR - Impairment 1,280,649



1,416,743

TDR - Allowance ratio 26.0 %

26.3 %







Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance $ 23,905,478



$ 23,054,157

Non-TDR - Allowance 1,891,351



1,819,360

Non-TDR Allowance ratio 7.9 %

7.9 %







Total - Unpaid principal balance $ 28,821,729



$ 28,432,760

Total - Allowance 3,172,000



3,236,103

Total - Allowance ratio 11.0 %

11.4 %



1Percent of unpaid principal balance. 2Interest is accrued until 60 days past due in accordance with the Company's account policy for retail installment contracts.

Table 5: Originations

The Company's originations of individually acquired loans and leases, including revolving loans, average APR, and discount were as follows:



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 December 31,

2018 Retained Originations (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 4,026,327



$ 3,866,494

$ 3,616,810

Average APR 17.2 %

16.1 % 17.1 % Average FICO® (a) 593



611

593

Discount (0.1) %

0.3 % 0.5 %









Personal loans 288,557



273,328

$ 544,134

Average APR 29.7 %

26.0 % 29.5 %









Leased vehicles 1,963,580



2,093,604

$ 2,125,925











Finance lease 3,308



2,398

$ 2,706

Total originations retained $ 6,281,772



$ 6,235,824

$ 6,289,575











Sold Originations (b)







Retail installment contracts $ —



$ 386,956

$ —

Average APR — %

6.8 % — % Average FICO® (b) —



732

—

Total originations sold $ —



$ 386,956

$ —











Total originations $ 6,281,772



$ 6,622,780

$ 6,289,575







(a) Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $493 million, $461 million and $408 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, and the three months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, $106 million, $54 million, and $100 million, respectively, were commercial loans. (b) Only includes assets both originated and sold in the period. Total asset sales for the period are shown in Table 6. Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is zero, $32 million, zero for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, and the three months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, zero, $20 million, zero, respectively, were commercial loans.

SBNA Originations Program

Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $1 billion and $24 million of retail installment contacts during the three months ended March 31, 2019, and March 31, 2018 respectively.

Table 6: Asset Sales



Three Months Ended Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018 December 31, 2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ —



$ 1,475,253

$ —

Average APR — %

6.5 % — % Average FICO® —



727

—











Total asset sales $ —



$ 1,475,253

$ —



There were no asset sales for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Please see the bottom of Table 5 for further details regarding the SBNA Originations Program.

Table 7: Ending Portfolio

Ending outstanding balance, average APR and remaining unaccreted dealer discount of our held for investment portfolio as of March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, are as follows:



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 28,849,755



$ 28,463,236

Average APR 16.8 %

16.7 % Discount 0.7 %

0.8 %







Personal loans $ 1,952



$ 2,637

Average APR 31.7 %

31.7 %







Receivables from dealers $ 13,169



$ 14,710

Average APR 4.0 %

4.1 %







Leased vehicles $ 15,606,442



$ 15,219,313









Finance leases $ 20,669



$ 19,344



Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Total equity $ 7,158,530



$ 6,713,532

Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities 163,444



169,870

Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 12,938



63,211

Tier 1 common capital $ 6,982,148



$ 6,480,451

Risk weighted assets (a) $ 44,260,896



$ 38,191,687

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b) 15.8 %

17.0 %





(a) Under the banking agencies' risk-based capital guidelines, assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet exposures are assigned to broad risk categories. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is multiplied by the associated risk weight of the category. The resulting weighted values are added together with the measure for market risk, resulting in the Company's total Risk weighted assets. (b) CET1 is calculated under Basel III regulations required as of January 1, 2015. The fully phased-in capital ratios are non-GAAP financial measures.

