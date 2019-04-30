Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $248 million

Total Auto Originations of $7.0 Billion Increased 10% YoY; Declares $0.20 Per Share Cash Dividend

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 ("Q1 2019") of $248 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share.

The Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, to be paid on May 20, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2019.

Management Quotes

"Santander Consumer is off to a good start in 2019," said Scott Powell, SC President and CEO, who is also CEO of Santander US. "Our strategy has continued to show results as we increased year-over-year originations for a fifth consecutive quarter. Our overall performance was driven by a sustained focus on operations and dealer experience, as well as the strength of our partnership with Fiat Chrysler."

Juan Carlos Alvarez, SC Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are pleased with our good start to the year supported by solid auction prices, lower TDR balances and disciplined expense management."

Q1 2019 Highlights (variances compared to the first quarter of 2018 ("Q1 2018"), unless otherwise noted):

  • Total auto originations of $7.0 billion, up 10%
    • Core retail auto loan originations of $2.6 billion, up 14%
    • Chrysler Capital loan originations of $2.4 billion, up 23%
    • Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.0 billion, down 6%
    • Chrysler average quarterly penetration rate of 31%, up from 28% from the same quarter last year
    • Santander Bank, N.A. program originations of $1.0 billion
  • Net finance and other interest income of $1.1 billion, up 5%
  • 30-59 delinquency ratio of 8.4%, down 50 basis points
  • 59-plus delinquency ratio of 4.2%, down 20 basis points
  • Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 19.5%, up 100 basis points
  • Recovery rate of 55.9%, up 90 basis points
  • RIC net charge-off ratio of 8.6%, up 30 basis points
  • Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $4.9 billion, down $462 million vs. December 31, 2018
  • Return on average assets of 2.2%, down from 2.5%
  • $2.9 billion in loan asset-backed securities "ABS"
  • Expense ratio of 2.1%, down from 2.4%
  • Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 15.8%, down from 17.0% vs. March 31, 2018

Net finance and other interest income1 increased 5 percent to $1.13 billion in Q1 2019 from $1.08 billion in Q1 2018, driven by increased loan and lease balances.

SC's serviced for others portfolio of $8.7 billion as of Q1 2019 remained relatively flat versus the prior year quarter. Servicing fee income decreased 9 percent to $24 million in Q1 2019, from $26 million in Q1 2018, driven by the change in the composition of those balances. Fees, commissions and other increased from $85 million in Q1 2018 to $94 million in Q1 2019, driven by origination fees from the SBNA program.

RIC delinquency ratio2 of 4.2 percent in Q1 2019 decreased 20 basis points compared to 4.4 percent in Q1 2018.

RIC net charge-off ratio3 increased to 8.6 percent in Q1 2019 from 8.3 percent in Q1 2018. Provision for credit losses of $551 million in Q1 2019 were up from $510 million the prior year quarter.

Allowance ratio4 decreased 40 basis points, to 11.0 percent at the end of Q1 2019, from 11.4 percent at the end of Q4 2018.

Recorded net investment losses of $67 million in Q1 2019, compared to net investment losses of $87 million in Q1 2018. The current period losses were primarily driven by held for sale accounting for SC's personal lending portfolio.5

During Q1 2019 SC incurred $291 million of operating expenses, up 1 percent from $288 million in Q1 2018. SC's expense ratio of 2.1 percent for the quarter, down compared to 2.4 percent during the same period last year.

1Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles.

2Delinquency ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes   finance leases.

3Net charge-off ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.

4Ratio for allowance for credit losses excludes end of period balances on purchased receivables portfolio of $28 million and finance receivables and personal loans held for sale of $1.0 billion.

5The current period losses were primarily driven by $67 million of lower of cost or market adjustments related to the held for sale personal lending portfolio, comprised of $109 million in customer default activity, partially offset by a $42 million decrease in market discount, consistent with typical seasonal patterns.

Conference Call Information
SC will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q1 2019 results and other general matters at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 888-394-8218 (U.S. domestic), or 323-701-0225 (international), conference ID 2036898. Please join 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible via live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com. Choose "Events" and select the information pertaining to the Q1 2019 SC Earnings Conference Call. Additionally, there will be slides accompanying the webcast. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software prior to the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international), conference ID 2036898, approximately two hours after the conference call. An audio webcast of the call and investor presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com, under "Events".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as anticipates, believes, can, could, may, predicts, potential, should, will, estimates, plans, projects, continuing, ongoing, expects, intends, and similar words or phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors, some of which are beyond our control. For additional discussion of these risks, refer to the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Among the factors that could cause the forward-looking statements in this press release and/or our financial performance to differ materially from that suggested by the forward-looking statements are (a) the inherent limitations in internal control over financial reporting; (b) our ability to remediate any material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting completely and in a timely manner; (c) continually changing federal, state, and local laws and regulations could materially adversely affect our business; (d) adverse economic conditions in the United States and worldwide may negatively impact our results; (e) our business could suffer if our access to funding is reduced; (f) significant risks we face implementing our growth strategy, some of which are outside our control; (g) unexpected costs and delays in connection with exiting our personal lending business; (h) our agreement with FCA US LLC may not result in currently anticipated levels of growth and is subject to certain conditions that could result in termination of the agreement; (i) our business could suffer if we are unsuccessful in developing and maintaining relationships with automobile dealerships; (j) our financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations depend on the credit performance of our loans; (k) loss of our key management or other personnel, or an inability to attract such management and personnel; (l) certain regulations, including but not limited to oversight by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the European Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve, whose oversight and regulation may limit certain of our activities, including the timing and amount of dividends and other limitations on our business; and (m) future changes in our relationship with SHUSA and Banco Santander that could adversely affect our operations. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Therefore, we caution the reader not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The effect of these factors is difficult to predict. Factors other than these also could adversely affect our results, and the reader should not consider these factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties as new factors emerge from time to time. Any forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, to reflect any change, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 2.7 million customers across the full credit spectrum. The company, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $54 billion (as of March 31, 2019), and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Evan Black

800.493.8219

InvestorRelations@santanderconsumerusa.com 

Media Relations

Laurie Kight

214.801.6455

Media@santanderconsumerusa.com

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Financial Supplement

First Quarter 2019



Table of Contents


Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

6

Table 3: Other Financial Information

7

Table 4: Credit Quality

9

Table 5: Originations

10

Table 6: Asset Sales

11

Table 7: Ending Portfolio

12

Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

13

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

Assets

(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

76,272

$

148,436

Finance receivables held for sale, net

974,017

1,068,757

Finance receivables held for investment, net

25,598,716

25,117,454

Restricted cash

2,414,653

2,102,048

Accrued interest receivable

272,014

303,686

Leased vehicles, net

14,388,657

13,978,855

Furniture and equipment, net

61,856

61,280

Federal, state and other income taxes receivable

80,567

97,087

Related party taxes receivable

2,594

734

Goodwill

74,056

74,056

Intangible assets

41,200

35,195

Due from affiliates

6,685

8,920

Other assets

1,054,619

963,347

Total assets

$

45,045,906

$

43,959,855

Liabilities and Equity


Liabilities:


Notes payable — credit facilities

$

5,063,786

$

4,478,214

Notes payable — secured structured financings

27,080,312

26,901,530

Notes payable —  related party

3,503,055

3,503,293

Accrued interest payable

54,655

49,370

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

399,792

422,951

Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,230,531

1,155,883

Due to affiliates

70,526

63,219

Other liabilities

484,719

367,037

Total liabilities

$

37,887,376

$

36,941,497




Equity:


Common stock, $0.01 par value

3,517

3,523

Additional paid-in capital

1,499,092

1,515,572

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

12,938

33,515

Retained earnings

5,642,983

5,465,748

Total stockholders' equity

$

7,158,530

$

7,018,358

Total liabilities and equity

$

45,045,906

$

43,959,855

Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


Three Months Ended
March 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share
amounts)

Interest on finance receivables and loans

$

1,253,580

$

1,168,540

Leased vehicle income

649,560

504,278

Other finance and interest income

10,247

7,137

Total finance and other interest income

1,913,387

1,679,955

Interest expense

334,382

241,028

Leased vehicle expense

444,019

358,683

Net finance and other interest income

1,134,986

1,080,244

Provision for credit losses

550,879

510,341

Net finance and other interest income after provision for credit losses

584,107

569,903

Profit sharing

6,968

4,377

Net finance and other interest income after provision for credit losses and profit sharing

577,139

565,526

Investment losses, net

(67,097)

(86,520)

Servicing fee income

23,806

26,182

Fees, commissions, and other

94,376

85,391

Total other income

51,085

25,053

Compensation expense

127,894

122,005

Repossession expense

70,860

72,081

Other operating costs

92,203

93,826

Total operating expenses

290,957

287,912

Income before income taxes

337,267

302,667

Income tax expense

89,764

58,052

Net income

$

247,503

$

244,615




Net income per common share (basic)

$

0.70

$

0.68

Net income per common share (diluted)

$

0.70

$

0.68

Weighted average common shares (basic)

351,515,464

360,703,234

Weighted average common shares (diluted)

352,051,887

361,616,732

Table 3: Other Financial Information


Three Months Ended
March 31,

Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands)

2019

2018

Yield on individually acquired retail installment contracts

16.2

%

16.0

%

Yield on purchased receivables portfolios

19.3

%

27.6

%

Yield on receivables from dealers

3.6

%

3.1

%

Yield on personal loans (1)

26.2

%

24.5

%

Yield on earning assets (2)

12.9

%

13.2

%

Cost of debt (3)

3.8

%

3.1

%

Net interest margin (4)

10.0

%

10.8

%

Expense ratio (5)

2.1

%

2.4

%

Return on average assets (6)

2.2

%

2.5

%

Return on average equity (7)

14.0

%

14.9

%

Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8)

8.6

%

8.3

%

Net charge-off ratio on purchased receivables portfolios (8)

%

(4.2)

%

Net charge-off ratio on personal loans (8)

41.3

%

49.9

%

Net charge-off ratio (8)

8.6

%

8.3

%

Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9)

4.2

%

4.4

%

Delinquency ratio on personal loans, end of period (9)

11.9

%

11.7

%

Delinquency ratio on loans held for investment, end of period (9)

4.2

%

4.4

%

Allowance ratio (10)

11.0

%

12.7

%

Common stock dividend payout ratio (11)

28.4

%

7.4

%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12)

15.8

%

17.0

%




Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts

$

615,204

$

541,283

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on purchased receivables portfolios



(428)

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on personal loans

239

749

Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on finance leases

172

306

Total charge-offs, net of recoveries

$

615,615

$

541,910

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment

1,224,289

1,160,154

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, personal loans

165,220

162,061

End of period delinquent principal over 59 days, loans held for investment

1,225,807

1,162,311

End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses

28,857,519

26,124,390

End of period gross individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment

28,821,729

26,081,986

End of period gross personal loans

1,393,403

1,387,713

End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment

28,864,876

26,141,811

End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases held for investment

44,491,987

37,816,402

Average gross individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment

28,595,315

26,006,518

Average gross personal loans held for investment

2,317

6,010

Average gross individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale

$

28,595,315

$

26,915,621

Average gross purchased receivables portfolios

29,283

41,209

Average gross receivables from dealers

13,598

15,651

Average gross personal loans held for sale

1,466,300

1,459,308

Average gross finance leases

20,018

22,474

Average gross finance receivables and loans

$

30,124,514

$

28,454,263

Average gross operating leases

15,425,190

11,441,789

Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases

45,549,704

39,896,052

Average managed assets

54,433,129

48,516,758

Average total assets

44,488,868

39,677,593

Average debt

35,261,121

31,208,250

Average total equity

7,052,703

6,566,933


(1)

Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees

(2)

"Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases

(3)

"Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt

(4)

"Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases

(5)

"Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets

(6)

"Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets

(7)

"Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity

(8)

"Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a recorded investment basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio. Effective as of September 30, 2016, the Company records the charge-off activity for certain personal loans within the provision for credit losses due to the reclassification of these loans from held for sale to held for investment.

(9)

"Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases

(10)

"Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses

(11)

"Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders.

(12)

"Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release)

Table 4: Credit Quality

The activity in the credit loss allowance for individually acquired retail installment contracts for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 was as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Retail Installment Contracts Acquired
Individually

Retail Installment Contracts Acquired
Individually

Allowance for Credit Loss

Non-TDR

TDR

Non-TDR

TDR

Balance — beginning of period

$

1,819,360

$

1,416,743

$

1,540,315

$

1,804,132

Provision for credit losses

446,488

104,613

286,451

223,574

Charge-offs

(927,457)

(466,637)

(655,169)

(547,343)

Recoveries

552,960

225,930

425,460

235,769

Balance — end of period

$

1,891,351

$

1,280,649

$

1,597,057

$

1,716,132

A summary of delinquencies of our individually acquired retail installment contracts as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Delinquent Principal

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Principal 30-59 days past due

$

2,417,300

8.4

%

$

3,118,869

11.0

%

Delinquent principal over 59 days2

1,224,289

4.2

%

1,712,243

6.0

%

Total delinquent contracts

$

3,641,589

12.6

%

$

4,831,112

17.0

%

Within the total delinquent principal above, retail installment contracts acquired individually held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Nonaccrual Principal

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Non-TDR

$

724,025

2.5

%

$

834,921

2.9

%

TDR

537,259

1.9

%

733,218

2.6

%

Total nonaccrual principal

$

1,261,284

4.4

%

$

1,568,139

5.5

%

The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Allowance Ratios

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

TDR - Unpaid principal balance

$

4,916,251

$

5,378,603

TDR - Impairment

1,280,649

1,416,743

TDR - Allowance ratio

26.0

%

26.3

%




Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance

$

23,905,478

$

23,054,157

Non-TDR - Allowance

1,891,351

1,819,360

Non-TDR Allowance ratio

7.9

%

7.9

%




Total - Unpaid principal balance

$

28,821,729

$

28,432,760

Total - Allowance

3,172,000

3,236,103

Total - Allowance ratio

11.0

%

11.4

%

1Percent of unpaid principal balance.

2Interest is accrued until 60 days past due in accordance with the Company's account policy for retail installment contracts.

Table 5: Originations

The Company's originations of individually acquired loans and leases, including revolving loans, average APR, and discount were as follows:

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

December 31,
2018

Retained Originations

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)

Retail installment contracts

$

4,026,327

$

3,866,494

$

3,616,810

Average APR

17.2

%

16.1

%

17.1

%

Average FICO® (a)

593

611

593

Discount

(0.1)

%

0.3

%

0.5

%





Personal loans

288,557

273,328

$

544,134

Average APR

29.7

%

26.0

%

29.5

%





Leased vehicles

1,963,580

2,093,604

$

2,125,925





Finance lease

3,308

2,398

$

2,706

Total originations retained

$

6,281,772

$

6,235,824

$

6,289,575





Sold Originations (b)



Retail installment contracts

$



$

386,956

$


Average APR

%

6.8

%

%

Average FICO® (b)



732


Total originations sold

$



$

386,956

$







Total originations

$

6,281,772

$

6,622,780

$

6,289,575


(a)

Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $493 million, $461 million and $408 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, and the three months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, $106 million, $54 million, and $100 million, respectively, were commercial loans.

(b)

Only includes assets both originated and sold in the period. Total asset sales for the period are shown in Table 6. Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is zero, $32 million, zero for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, and the three months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, zero, $20 million, zero, respectively, were commercial loans.

SBNA Originations Program
Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $1 billion and $24 million of retail installment contacts during the three months ended March 31, 2019, and March 31, 2018 respectively.

Table 6: Asset Sales


Three Months Ended

Three Months
Ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)

Retail installment contracts

$



$

1,475,253

$


Average APR

%

6.5

%

%

Average FICO®



727







Total asset sales

$



$

1,475,253

$


There were no asset sales for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. Please see the bottom of Table 5 for further details regarding the SBNA Originations Program.

Table 7: Ending Portfolio

Ending outstanding balance, average APR and remaining unaccreted dealer discount of our held for investment portfolio as of March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, are as follows:

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)

Retail installment contracts

$

28,849,755

$

28,463,236

Average APR

16.8

%

16.7

%

Discount

0.7

%

0.8

%




Personal loans

$

1,952

$

2,637

Average APR

31.7

%

31.7

%




Receivables from dealers

$

13,169

$

14,710

Average APR

4.0

%

4.1

%




Leased vehicles

$

15,606,442

$

15,219,313




Finance leases

$

20,669

$

19,344

Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures


March 31,
2019

March 31,
2018

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands)

Total equity

$

7,158,530

$

6,713,532

  Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities

163,444

169,870

  Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

12,938

63,211

Tier 1 common capital

$

6,982,148

$

6,480,451

Risk weighted assets (a)

$

44,260,896

$

38,191,687

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b)

15.8

%

17.0

%


(a)

Under the banking agencies' risk-based capital guidelines, assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet exposures are assigned to broad risk categories. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is multiplied by the associated risk weight of the category. The resulting weighted values are added together with the measure for market risk, resulting in the Company's total Risk weighted assets.

(b)

CET1 is calculated under Basel III regulations required as of January 1, 2015. The fully phased-in capital ratios are non-GAAP financial measures.

