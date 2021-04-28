Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

DALLAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC" or the "Company") today announced net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021") of $742 million, or $2.42 per diluted common share.

On April 27, 2021, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. received an exception to the extended interim policy (the "Interim Policy") from the Federal Reserve. As a result, the SC Board of Directors will consider declaring a dividend during the second quarter 2021.

Management Quotes

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our business model and our people, supported by unprecedented government assistance, resilient consumers and the continued outperformance of the auto industry. All these factors led to record first quarter results, including $742 million in net income, $8.6 billion in loan and lease originations and continued improvement in key credit indicators. We remain dedicated to supporting all of our dealers, our OEM partner, Stellantis, and our customers and employees as we manage through the economic recovery," said Mahesh Aditya, SC President and CEO.

Fahmi Karam, SC Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our first quarter earnings are a result of disciplined underwriting and risk management before and during the pandemic, strong market share across our dealers, low losses and record used car prices. The quarter was also highlighted by more than $7.0 billion of funding through a series of on and off-balance sheet transactions which will lead to a more efficient balance sheet. We sold our held for sale, unsecured personal loan portfolio, and entered into a forward flow agreement to fund future receivables. We also added approximately $2.5 billion to our serviced for others portfolio, driven by prime loan sales to third parties. Our liquidity and capital levels remain robust, and position the company to continue to manage the remaining uncertainty in the economy, while also driving shareholder value."

Strategic Highlights & Balance Sheet Optimization

Termination of the Federal Reserve Written Agreement dated March 21, 2017

Declared and paid a $0.22 ordinary dividend and a $0.22 special dividend in March 2021

ordinary dividend and a special dividend in Sold ~$1.3 billion held for sale, personal loan portfolio as well as entered into a forward flow agreement to fund 00future obligations

held for sale, personal loan portfolio as well as entered into a forward flow agreement to fund 00future obligations Executed ~$2.4 billion in off-balance sheet prime loan sales, adding to the serviced for others platform

in off-balance sheet prime loan sales, adding to the serviced for others platform Issued ~$3.5 billion of asset-backed securities

of asset-backed securities Named Bruce Jackson as Head of Chrysler Capital & Auto Relationships

First Quarter of 2021 Highlights (variances compared to first quarter of 2020 ("Q1 2020"), unless otherwise noted)

Net Income of $742 million

Total auto originations of $8.6 billion , up 24%

, up 24% Core retail auto loan originations of $2.8 billion , up 21%

, up 21%

Chrysler Capital loan originations of $3.7 billion , up 40%

, up 40%

Chrysler Capital lease originations of $2.2 billion , up 7%

, up 7%

Chrysler average quarterly penetration rate of 36%, down from 39%



Santander Bank , N.A. program originations of $2.0 billion

, N.A. program originations of Net finance and other interest income 2 of $1.4 billion , up 19%

of , up 19% 30-59 delinquency ratio of 4.4%, down 390 basis points

59-plus delinquency ratio 1 of 2.2%, down 240 basis points

of 2.2%, down 240 basis points Retail Installment Contract ("RIC") gross charge-off ratio of 9.7%, down 580 basis points

Recovery rate of 69.1%, up from 50.1%

RIC net charge-off ratio 3 of 3.0%, down 470 basis points

of 3.0%, down 470 basis points Allowance ratio of 18.9%, up from 18.5% as of December 31, 2020

Troubled Debt Restructuring ("TDR") balance of $4.4 billion , up from $3.9 billion as of December 31, 2020

, up from as of Return on average assets ("ROA") of 6.1%

Expense ratio of 1.8%, down 10 basis points

Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 16.5%

1 Delinquency Ratio is defined as the ratio of end of period delinquent principal, over 59 days, to end of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases. 2 Includes Finance receivables held for investment, Finance receivables held for sale and Leased vehicles. 3 Net Charge-Off Ratio stated on a recorded investment basis, which is unpaid principal balance adjusted for unaccreted net discounts, subvention and origination costs.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021), and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. ( www.santanderconsumerusa.com )

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.

Financial Supplement

First Quarter 2021

Table of Contents

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3: Other Financial Information Table 4: Credit Quality Table 5: Originations Table 6: Asset sales Table 7: Ending Portfolio Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,969



$ 109,053

Finance receivables held for sale, net —



1,567,527

Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost 32,090,201



33,114,638

Allowance for credit loss (6,005,115)



(6,110,633)

Finance receivables held for investment, at amortized cost, net 26,085,086



27,004,005

Restricted cash 2,623,565



2,221,094

Accrued interest receivable 345,769



415,765

Leased vehicles, net 16,478,224



16,391,107

Furniture and equipment, net 58,081



62,032

Goodwill 74,056



74,056

Intangible assets 73,833



70,128

Other assets 1,079,419



972,726

Total assets $ 47,234,002



$ 48,887,493

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Borrowings and other debt obligations $ 38,541,624



$ 41,138,674

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,497,829



1,263,796

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 567,474



531,369

Other liabilities 395,222



331,693

Total liabilities $ 41,002,149



$ 43,265,532









Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value 3,060



3,061

Additional paid-in capital 387,946



393,800

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (41,818)



(50,566)

Retained earnings 5,882,665



5,275,666

Total stockholders' equity $ 6,231,853



$ 5,621,961

Total liabilities and equity $ 47,234,002



$ 48,887,493



Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest on finance receivables and loans $ 1,304,651



$ 1,273,819

Leased vehicle income 740,884



747,979

Other finance and interest income 1,426



7,551

Total finance and other interest income 2,046,961



2,029,349

Interest expense 253,537



328,834

Leased vehicle expense 423,795



552,912

Net finance and other interest income 1,369,629



1,147,603

Credit loss expense 136,209



907,887

Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense 1,233,420



239,716

Profit sharing 67,326



14,295

Net finance and other interest income after credit loss expense and profit sharing 1,166,094



225,421

Investment losses, net (14,712)



(63,426)

Servicing fee income 18,694



19,103

Fees, commissions, and other 100,528



95,130

Total other income 104,510



50,807

Compensation and benefits 153,895



133,326

Repossession expense 45,346



57,662

Other expenses 95,251



91,685

Total operating expenses 294,492



282,673

Income (loss) before income taxes 976,112



(6,445)

Income tax expense 234,457



(2,458)

Net income (loss) $ 741,655



$ (3,987)









Net income per common share (basic) $ 2.42



$ (0.01)

Net income per common share (diluted) $ 2.42



$ (0.01)

Weighted average common shares (basic) 306,108,987



334,026,052

Weighted average common shares (diluted) 306,325,155



334,346,122

Number of shares outstanding 306,033,735



321,117,187



Table 3: Other Financial Information



Three Months Ended March 31, Ratios (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020 Yield on retail installment contracts 14.8 %

15.3 % Yield on leased vehicles 7.3 %

4.4 % Yield on personal loans, held for sale (1) 34.7 %

26.5 % Yield on earning assets (2) 12.7 %

11.8 % Cost of debt (3) 2.5 %

3.3 % Net interest margin (4) 10.7 %

9.2 % Expense ratio (5) 1.8 %

1.9 % Return on average assets (6) 6.1 %

(0.03) % Return on average equity (7) 50.1 %

(0.3) % Net charge-off ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts (8) 3.0 %

7.7 % Net charge-off ratio (8) 3.0 %

7.7 % Delinquency ratio on individually acquired retail installment contracts held for investment, end of period (9) 2.2 %

4.6 % Allowance ratio (10) 18.9 %

17.7 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (11) 18.2 %

* Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (12) 16.5 %

13.8 % Charge-offs, net of recoveries, on individually acquired retail installment contracts $ 244,075



$ 593,046

End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, retail installment contracts held for investment 698,620



1,418,857

End of period personal loans delinquent principal over 59 days, held for sale —



161,639

End of period delinquent amortized cost over 59 days, loans held for investment 699,005



1,419,865

End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses 31,840,959



30,781,350

End of period gross retail installment contracts held for investment 31,813,760



30,741,144

End of period gross personal loans held for sale —



1,341,361

End of period gross finance receivables and loans held for investment 31,813,760



30,753,640

End of period gross finance receivables, loans, and leases 49,114,776



48,598,983

Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment 32,569,618



30,718,119

Average gross retail installment contracts held for investment and held for sale 32,853,151



30,768,423

Average gross finance receivables, loans and finance leases 33,909,419



32,242,390

Average gross operating leases 17,281,874



17,735,640

Average gross finance receivables, loans, and leases 51,191,293



49,978,030

Average managed assets 63,779,438



60,207,338

Average total assets 48,262,590



47,690,751

Average debt 40,070,243



39,692,456

Average total equity 5,922,904



6,006,455























(1) Includes Finance and other interest income; excludes fees (2) "Yield on earning assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Total finance and other interest income, net of Leased vehicle expense, to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases (3) "Cost of debt" is defined as the ratio of annualized Interest expense to Average debt (4) "Net interest margin" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net finance and other interest income to Average gross finance receivables, loans and leases (5) "Expense ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Operating expenses to Average managed assets (6) "Return on average assets" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total assets (7) "Return on average equity" is defined as the ratio of annualized Net income to Average total equity (8) "Net charge-off ratio" is defined as the ratio of annualized Charge-offs, on a amortized cost basis, net of recoveries, to average unpaid principal balance of the respective held-for-investment portfolio. (9) "Delinquency ratio" is defined as the ratio of End of period Delinquent principal over 59 days to End of period gross balance of the respective portfolio, excludes finance leases (10) "Allowance ratio" is defined as the ratio of Allowance for credit losses, which excludes impairment on purchased receivables portfolios, to End of period assets covered by allowance for credit losses (11) "Common stock dividend payout ratio" is defined as the ratio of Dividends declared per share of common stock to Earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders. The Common stock dividend payout ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2020 has not been disclosed since the earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was a negative number (12) "Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio" is a non-GAAP ratio defined as the ratio of Total common equity tier 1 capital to Total risk-weighted assets (for a reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP measure, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Table 8 of this release)

Table 4: Credit Quality

The activity in the credit loss allowance for retail installment contracts for the three month ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 was as follows

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Retail Installment Contracts

Retail Installment Contracts Allowance for Credit Loss Non-TDR

TDR

Non-TDR

TDR Balance — beginning of period $ 4,792,464



$ 1,314,170



$ 2,123,878



$ 914,718

Day 1 - Adjustment to allowance for adoption of CECL standard —



—



2,030,473



71,833

Credit loss expense 40,059



98,722



757,193



150,850

Charge-offs (a) (586,793)



(202,461)



(899,550)



(289,567)

Recoveries 416,903



128,277



470,669



125,402

Balance — end of period $ 4,662,633



$ 1,338,708



$ 4,482,663



$ 973,236







(a) Charge-offs for retail installment contracts includes partial write-down of loans to the collateral value less estimated costs to sell, for which a bankruptcy notice was received. There is no additional ACL on these loans.

A summary of delinquencies of our retail installment contracts as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is as follows (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Delinquent Balance

March 31, 2021



Amount

Percent Amortized cost, 30-59 days past due

$ 1,409,974



4.4 % Delinquent amortized cost over 59 days

698,620



2.2 % Total delinquent balance at amortized cost

$ 2,108,594



6.6 %









Delinquent Balance

December 31, 2020



Amount

Percent Principal 30-59 days past due

$ 1,971,766



6.0 % Delinquent principal over 59 days

1,038,869



3.1 % Total delinquent principal (a)

$ 3,010,635



9.1 %

The retail installment contracts held for investment that were placed on nonaccrual status, as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Nonaccrual Balance March 31, 2021

Amount

Percent Non-TDR $ 544,228



1.7 % TDR 260,408



0.8 % Total non-accrual loans (a) $ 804,636



2.5 %

(a) The table includes balances based on amortized cost.

Nonaccrual Balance December 31, 2020

Amount

Percent Non-TDR $ 748,026



2.3 % TDR 385,021



1.2 % Total nonaccrual principal (a) $ 1,133,047



3.5 %

The table below presents the Company's allowance ratio for TDR and non-TDR individually acquired retail installment contracts as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands):

Allowance Ratios March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 TDR - Unpaid principal balance $ 4,357,438

$ 3,945,040 TDR - Impairment 1,338,708

1,314,170 TDR - Allowance ratio 30.7%

33.3%







Non-TDR - Unpaid principal balance $ 27,442,853

$ 28,977,299 Non-TDR - Allowance 4,662,633

4,792,464 Non-TDR Allowance ratio 17.0%

16.5%







Total - Unpaid principal balance $ 31,800,291

$ 32,922,339 Total - Allowance 6,001,341

6,106,634 Total - Allowance ratio 18.9%

18.5%

The Company's ACL decreased $0.1 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the decrease was primarily due to balance and improved macroeconomic outlook.

Table 5: Originations

The Company's originations of loans and leases, including revolving loans, average APR, and dealer discount (net of dealer participation) were as follows:



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020 Retained Originations (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 4,383,146

$ 3,846,226

$ 3,954,958 Average APR 15.0 %

15.3 %

15.1 % Average FICO® (a) 606

607

609 Discount/(premium) (1.6) %

(0.8) %

(1.4) %











Personal loans (b) —

270,835

$ 526,541 Average APR — %

29.8 %

29.5 %











Leased vehicles 2,154,506

2,020,721

$ 1,956,559











Finance lease 2,796

3,002

$ 3,026 Total originations retained $ 6,540,448

$ 6,140,784

$ 6,441,084











Sold Originations









Retail installment contracts $ 95,738

$ —

$ — Average APR 9.5 %

— %

— % Average FICO® (c) 688

—

—











Personal Loans (d) $ 292,709

$ —

$ — Average APR 29.7 %

— %

— %











Total originations sold $ 388,447

$ —

$ —











Total originations (excluding SBNA Originations Program) $ 6,928,895

$ 6,140,784

$ 6,441,084





























(a) Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $450 million, $432 million, and $392 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, $154 million, $139 million, and $153 million, respectively, were commercial loans.



(b) Included in the total origination volume is $21 million, and $143 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively, related to newly opened accounts.



(c) Only includes assets both originated and sold in the period. Total asset sales for the period are shown in table 6. Unpaid principal balance excluded from the weighted average FICO score is $2 million, zero, and zero for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and for the three months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as the borrowers on these loans did not have FICO scores at origination. Of these amounts, the commercial loans were zero.



(d) Included in the total origination volume is $25 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 related to newly opened accounts.

SBNA Originations Program

Beginning in 2018, the Company agreed to provide SBNA with origination support services in connection with the processing, underwriting and purchase of retail loans, primarily from Chrysler dealers. In addition, the Company agreed to perform the servicing for any loans originated on SBNA's behalf. The Company facilitated the purchase of $2.0 billion of retail installment contacts during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Table 6: Asset Sales



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020 Assets Sold (Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 2,380,785

$ —

$ — Average APR 4.0%

— %

— % Average FICO® $ 740

—

—











Personal loans $ 1,253,476

—

$ — Average APR 29.7%

— %

— %











Total asset sales $ 3,634,261

$ —

$ —

























Table 7: Ending Portfolio

Ending outstanding balance, average APR and remaining unaccreted net discount of our held for investment portfolio as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, are as follows:



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Retail installment contracts $ 31,813,760

$ 32,937,036 Average APR 15.9%

15.2% Discount/(premium) (0.48)%

(0.15)%







Leased vehicles $ 17,273,817

$ 17,259,468







Finance leases $ 27,199

$ 26,150



Table 8: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

(Unaudited, Dollar amounts in thousands) Total equity $ 6,231,853

$ 5,146,103 Add: Adjustment due to CECL capital relief (c) 1,805,720

1,669,466 Deduct: Goodwill, intangibles, and other assets, net of deferred tax liabilities 163,359

153,712 Deduct: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (41,818)

(63,655) Tier 1 common capital $ 7,916,032

$ 6,725,512 Risk weighted assets (a)(c) 47,995,845

48,829,941 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (b)(c) 16.5%

13.8%





















(a) Under the banking agencies' risk-based capital guidelines, assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet exposures are assigned to broad risk categories. The aggregate dollar amount in each risk category is multiplied by the associated risk weight of the category. The resulting weighted values are added together with the measure for market risk, resulting in the Company's total Risk weighted assets.



(b) CET1 is calculated under Basel III regulations required as of January 1, 2015. The fully phased-in capital ratios are non-GAAP financial measures.



(c) As described in our 2020 annual report on Form 10-K, on January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments -Credit Losses ("CECL"), which upon adoption resulted in a reduction to our opening retained earnings balance, net of income tax, and increase to the allowance for credit losses of approximately $2 billion. As also described in our 2019 10-K, the U.S. banking agencies in December 2018 had approved a final rule to address the impact of CECL on regulatory capital by allowing banking organizations, including the Company, the option to phase in the day-one impact of CECL until the first quarter of 2023. In March 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued an interim final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL's effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology's effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The Company elected this alternative option instead of the one described in the December 2018 rule.

