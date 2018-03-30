Santander Consumer USA's Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality

In addition to improved functionality, the website now includes a financial education learning center, comprised of free resources and online courses on subjects from managing credit to maintaining financial health. Visitors to the site can take advantage of several finance calculators, monthly budgeting tools, and educational modules on topics such as debt payoff, simple interest financing and retirement.

"Approximately half of Americans feel stressed about their finances," said Mary Davis, Executive Vice President of Consumer Practices for SC. "Our new online education center – with a large library of financial planning tools and knowledge modules – helps empower consumers to have a better understanding of their personal financial situation. We believe that when consumers know more about financing, credit and budgeting they can reduce the stress they may feel over issues related to managing their money."

Every detail of the new website was intentionally created with the end user in mind. "We didn't set out to make a prettier version of the SC company website, but instead focused on clear design, providing customers with the information they're seeking and representing our corporate values – Simple, Personal and Fair," said Patrick Daly, SC's director of digital strategy.

"More than 60 percent of visitors to santanderconsumerusa.com are using a mobile device," Daly explained. "While our previous site catered to mobile users, this site focuses on mobile users as the primary audience. Pages, menus and features are optimized for handheld smartphones and tablets, as well as the personal computer." Other improvements include a redesigned blog, easy-to-use navigation, and a dynamic help and support section so visitors can easily find the answers they need.

The new site enables SC to react to customer feedback more quickly, and to refine its online resources to continually meet the needs of customers.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new features, take an online financial education class, and to provide feedback to Santander Consumer USA.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 2.6 million customers across the full credit spectrum. The Company, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, has a managed asset portfolio of approximately $49 billion as of December 31, 2017, and is headquartered in Dallas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

Media Relations Contact:

Laurie Kight, Media@santanderconsumerusa.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santander-consumer-usas-redesigned-website-features-new-customer-tools-and-enhanced-functionality-300621953.html

SOURCE Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Related Links

http://www.santanderconsumerusa.com

