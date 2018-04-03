Santander Holdings USA declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

BOSTON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SHUSA), parent company of Santander Bank, N.A., announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on SHUSA's Preferred Stock. A dividend payment of $0.45625 per share is payable on May 15, 2018 to holders of record on May 1, 2018 for SHUSA's Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: SOVPRC).
Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SHUSA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. As the intermediate holding company for Santander's U.S. businesses, SHUSA includes six financial companies with approximately 17,000 employees, 5.2 million customers and assets of over $128.2 billion. These include Santander Bank, N.A., one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks by deposits; Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC), an auto finance and consumer lending company; Banco Santander International of Miami; Banco Santander Puerto Rico; Santander Securities LLC of Boston; and Santander Investment Securities Inc. of New York.
