Santander, Ramirez & Co. and Mischler Financial Group Join DirectBooks

News provided by

DirectBooks

24 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 34
2023 Yields Milestones in Platform Activity and Product Growth

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks, a global leader in primary markets communications, announced today that Santander, Ramirez & Co. and Mischler Financial Group have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the number of underwriters participating on DirectBooks to 34 worldwide.

"DirectBooks welcomes our newest members as we continue to fulfill our goal of broadening our global community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. "Through steady growth and diversification, we continue to execute on our community's optimization vision through process improvements and supporting technologies."

DirectBooks began developing a global primary issuance communications platform four years ago, and its notable performance through 2023 is confirmed by the value its community enjoys, underscored by deep market coverage and high data quality across all its products and geographies. In 2023, DirectBooks celebrated a community growth milestone by surpassing 500 institutional investor accounts. DirectBooks also completed the rollouts of Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies (SSAs), Emerging Markets (EM), High Yield (HY) issuances while expanding the platform beyond Europe and the U.S. into Asia.

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. We are simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit us: www.DirectBooks.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chris Rodriguez
[email protected]
(848) 888-7704

SOURCE DirectBooks

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.