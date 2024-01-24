Santander, Ramirez & Co. and Mischler Financial Group Join DirectBooks

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 34

2023 Yields Milestones in Platform Activity and Product Growth

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks, a global leader in primary markets communications, announced today that Santander, Ramirez & Co. and Mischler Financial Group have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the number of underwriters participating on DirectBooks to 34 worldwide.

"DirectBooks welcomes our newest members as we continue to fulfill our goal of broadening our global community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. "Through steady growth and diversification, we continue to execute on our community's optimization vision through process improvements and supporting technologies."

DirectBooks began developing a global primary issuance communications platform four years ago, and its notable performance through 2023 is confirmed by the value its community enjoys, underscored by deep market coverage and high data quality across all its products and geographies. In 2023, DirectBooks celebrated a community growth milestone by surpassing 500 institutional investor accounts. DirectBooks also completed the rollouts of Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies (SSAs), Emerging Markets (EM), High Yield (HY) issuances while expanding the platform beyond Europe and the U.S. into Asia.

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. We are simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit us: www.DirectBooks.com

