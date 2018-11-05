Santander Successfully Launches Santander® Enterprise Payment Link

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Bank today unveiled Santander® Enterprise Payment Link (EPL), a robust, host-to-host payment initiation channel and client access portal to track and report on wire, ACH, and check payments to suppliers, customers, and employees. Following the successful launch of Santander Treasury Link, Santander Enterprise Payment Link further automates payment processing while improving end-to-end transaction transparency and control.

"Santander Enterprise Payment Link is another example of our continuing investments in delivering valuable solutions as a trusted advisor and life-cycle financial partner that is committed to helping every client prosper," said Robert Rubino, Santander Bank's co-president and head of Commercial Banking. "Santander Enterprise Payment Link enables clients to streamline their payables process in an efficient and secure manner so that they can better serve customers and focus on more strategic activities."

Santander Enterprise Payment Link features include:

Initiating ACH, wire, and paper check payments all through a single, secure file transmission

Accessing a single source for all host-to-host payment initiations and acknowledgements, providing real-time status online, including automated acknowledgement emails and payment status texts

Improving cash forecasting by systematically supporting existing payment scheduling disciplines

Enhancing audit control and payment tracing through a comprehensive query and reporting tool

"We designed Santander Enterprise Payment Link based on conversations with our clients, incorporating their ideas on how best to streamline their payment process," said Ken Deveaux, managing director and head of transaction banking. "This innovative payments solution allows clients to accelerate moving from costly, error-prone manual to automated processing, to outsource non-core activities such as check-printing, and to maximize investments in their treasury workstations and ERP systems."

For more information on Santander Enterprise Payment Link, please visit https://youtu.be/FdK2xXIOrrg.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks and an active provider of capital, treasury management, risk management and international solutions to thousands of corporate and institutional clients across a wide variety of industries and geographies in the United States. Offering specialty groups of experienced bankers in Asset Based Lending, Government Banking, Auto Finance, Commercial Real Estate Banking, Commercial Equipment & Vehicle Financing, Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT), Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverage and Consumer Retail, along with experts in Middle Market and Corporate & Investment Banking, Santander earns the loyalty of its commercial banking clients by offering services that help them manage their operating needs, maximize their working capital and grow their business domestically and internationally. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

Media Contact:

Nancy Orlando

617-757-5765

nancy.orlando@santander.us

SOURCE Santander Bank, N.A.

Related Links

http://www.santanderbank.com

