Santander Universities extends partnership with Columbia Business School by providing generous financial support to two entrepreneurship programs

"Santander has been a critical partner and the ECLA Program's lead sponsor since its inception, and we remain tremendously grateful for their support of our program," said Nelson Fraiman, Professor of Professional Practice at Columbia Business School and Faculty Director of the ECLA Program. "With their latest investment, the ECLA program is poised to deepen and expand the impact we have on leading entrepreneurs in the Latin American market."

"We are incredibly grateful to Santander for extending their support of entrepreneurs here at Columbia Business School," said Kaaryn Nailor-Simmons, director of the CH-SBDC. "Small business owners regularly seek out the CH-SBDC for guidance on a wide range of business strategy and operations issues, and this support will allow us to bring a new dynamic to those who participate in the Center's activities."

"Santander is thrilled to continue our support of the ECLA program and excited to start a new partnership with the Columbia Harlem SBDC," said Gwen Robinson, Santander Bank's Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "These incredible programs help businesses gain the skills, tools, and network needed to prosper in a competitive landscape. In addition to this charitable contribution, Santander's Business Banking team will be lending their professional expertise at various SBDC events, directly helping local entrepreneurs grow their businesses."

About the Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness in Latin America (ECLA) Program

The ECLA Program was launched in 2010 exclusively for CEOs and founders of mid-sized Latin American companies seeking specialized training to expand their businesses and compete in today's changing global environment. Housed in the School's Jerome A. Chazen Institute for Global Business, the program delivers a well-rounded curriculum taught by Columbia's premier faculty from across many disciplines. Over a 13-month period, the program combines classroom and online training, implemented projects guided by faculty members, and one international study tour to provide an unparalleled curricular and community experience. By harnessing local entrepreneurs' innate creativity and energy and combining it with a curated and well-rounded curriculum delivered by one of the world's most prestigious MBA programs, the ECLA Program has become a crucible for growth, expansion, and success across borders throughout Latin America and beyond.

About the Columbia-Harlem Small Business Development Center (CH-SBDC)

The CH-SBDC serves small business owners and entrepreneurs in Upper Manhattan. Since its launch in 2009, the CH-SBDC has built a powerful reputation among its constituent community as the go-to provider of high- impact training workshops, unique entrepreneurial education programs, and highly effective one- to-one counseling. Each year, the CH-SBDC delivers a compelling array of programs and services to more than 400 small business clients that invest more than $6 million into the local economy and generate or save over 300 jobs. More recently, the CH-SBDC has opened its doors to clients of other New York City SBDCs for programs including a Pitch Workshop Series and Competition – broadening its impact even further and establishing itself as a leader in the City's technical support provider community. The Center recently celebrated a milestone in its remarkable trajectory when it earned the top overall SBDC rating among the eight SBDCs serving New York City.

About Santander Bank

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks with $74.5 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank's approximately 9,600 employees, over 600 branches, more than 2,000 ATMs and 2.1 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) - one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is managed by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander's intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

