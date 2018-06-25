Santanna Energy Services Announces Leadership Transition

"It has been my great pleasure to serve as an owner, manager and executive with Santanna Energy Services for the past 30 years," said Wayne Gatlin, President and CEO of Santanna. "Over those 30 years, I've watched Santanna grow from a few hundred customers to 100,000 customers, and to nearly 200,000 RCEs. This leadership transition is part of our long-term strategy to position Santanna to be successful for the next 30 years. I am confident that Greg and Doug will provide the leadership necessary for our success."

For more information, please contact Joyeeta Banerjee at jbanerjee@ses4energy.com or visit the Santanna Energy Services website at www.SantannaEnergyServices.com. Santanna Energy Services, an employee-owned business, is one of the original pioneers of low cost energy.

