Basak comes to Santanna Energy Services with more than 20 years of experience in operations, sales and marketing in the Retail Energy space. Most recently, Basak worked as a Retail Market Manager with SouthStar Energy Services. There, she successfully planned, coordinated and implemented a rebranding strategy of a de-regulated utility affiliate. This background has helped Basak make an easy transition into her new position with Santanna.

What interested Leticia about Santanna, "From the first day I met Santanna's senior leadership team, it has been very apparent that Santanna's Mission, Vision, Core Values and Key Business Drivers are the drivers of the culture and guide all of its team members in how customers are served. This atmosphere of innovation and customer experience in practice is what really attracted me to Santanna. I am excited to leverage my previous Retail Energy experience to help Santanna profitably grow its business."

For more information, please contact Joyeeta Banerjee at jbanerjee@ses4energy.com or visit the Santanna Energy Services website at www.SantannaEnergyServices.com. Santanna Energy Services, an employee-owned business, is one of the original pioneers of low cost energy.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santanna-energy-services-hires-leticia-basak-as-sales-and-marketing-manager-300665003.html

SOURCE Santanna Energy Services

Related Links

http://www.santannaenergyservices.com

