Santa's Little Hackers Celebrates a Decade of Spreading Joy with 10th Anniversary Toy Workshoppe

MaxMods

27 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 2, 2023, Santa's Little Hackers, the heartwarming initiative by MaxMods, will mark its 10th Anniversary Toy Workshoppe at the Adams 12 Five Star Schools - The Training Center in Thornton, Colorado. This milestone event promises to be a celebration of inclusivity, compassion, and a decade-long commitment to making the world accessible for all.

Santa's Little Hackers is not your typical toy drive. It's a unique seasonal initiative that focuses on adapting toys, making simple yet profound modifications to the electronics, and providing children with disabilities the opportunity to play independently. The organization was founded by two visionary parents who began modifying toys for their own disabled son, sparking a movement that has touched the lives of thousands.

This year, Santa's Little Hackers is set to ship over 1,000 specially adapted toys to 49 states and 24 countries. As the curtains close on this season, the organization will have reached a remarkable milestone of shipping over 10,000 toys across every state in the United States and numerous countries worldwide. The impact of this initiative has been far-reaching, bringing joy and a sense of inclusion to children who might otherwise be left on the sidelines.

Santa's Little Hackers operates under the umbrella of MaxMods, a Colorado-based 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation committed to 'making the world accessible for all.' The organization identifies adaptations and modifications that enhance accessibility for individuals living with disabilities. The success of Santa's Little Hackers is a testament to the power of grassroots initiatives and community-driven efforts.

The Santa's Little Hackers' Toy Drive relies solely on the generosity of donors. The overwhelming demand for adapted toys continues to grow each year, outpacing the available donations. To support this incredible cause, please visit https://www.santaslittlehackers.com/ or text MAXMODS to 53-555.

Santa's Little Hackers is not just a toy drive; it's a movement that reminds us all of the incredible impact we can make when we unite to make the world more accessible for all.

Contact Information:
MaxMods / Santa's Little Hackers
Deana Watson
[email protected] 
720-709-2931

SOURCE MaxMods

