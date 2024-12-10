Santa's North Pole Home Gets a Modern Remodel with Holiday Magic by Revive Real Estate's Design Team

NORTH POLE and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa and Mrs. Claus are ringing in this holiday season with a home makeover that's as magical as Christmas morning. After more than 200 years of sleigh bells, cookie baking, and reindeer games, their iconic North Pole cabin is getting a holiday transformation. Leading the effort is Revive Real Estate, whose team of design "elves" is crafting spaces that combine cozy charm with modern cheer.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are ringing in this holiday season with a home makeover that's as magical as Christmas morning. After more than 200 years of sleigh bells, cookie baking, and reindeer games, their iconic North Pole cabin is getting a holiday transformation. Leading the effort is Revive Real Estate, whose team of design "elves" is crafting spaces that combine cozy charm with modern cheer. Mrs. Claus' dream kitchen comes to life with a 48" Sub-Zero refrigerator ("to store all the milk," Santa quipped), a custom black and brass La Canche French range, and sleek Denali quartzite countertops. Open shelving and rustic vegetable crates offer practical storage for Christmas meal prep, while pine-green and rustic oak cabinetry with stone accents nod to the wintry North Pole landscape.

"Bringing a 200-year-old home into the modern era is no small feat, especially when it's the home of Santa and Mrs. Claus," said Michael Alladawi, CEO of Revive. "We approached this project with the same care and holiday spirit that the Clauses bring to Christmas each year. From preserving the charm of their iconic cabin to adding touches of modern magic, this has truly been a one-of-a-kind experience for our team."

A jolly good makeover

Revive's remodel features upgrades throughout the Claus family's home, combining timeless elements with functionality that fit the busiest couple of the season. The redesign blends timeless rustic charm with modern functionality, ensuring every inch of the Claus family's cabin is as enchanting as the season itself.

A kitchen to jingle all the way: Mrs. Claus' dream kitchen comes to life with a 48" Sub-Zero refrigerator ("to store all the milk," Santa quipped), a custom black and brass La Canche French range, and sleek Denali quartzite countertops. Open shelving and rustic vegetable crates offer practical storage for Christmas meal prep, while pine-green and rustic oak cabinetry with stone accents nod to the wintry North Pole landscape.

"This kitchen is a recipe for holiday joy," said Rebecca Denis, Revive's Head of Interior Design. "From baking cookies for elves to preparing Santa's favorite mashed potatoes, Mrs. Claus can do it all in style."

Link to a photo: A rendering of Mrs. Claus' updated kitchen. Caption: "Mrs. Claus' dream kitchen includes a festive island and plenty of counter space for cookies."

An expanded living and dining room area for the Elves: Hosting Elf leadership gatherings just got merrier with a reimagined living and dining area. The dining table extends to seat up to 10, while reclaimed hardwood floors and a fireplace crafted from rustic stone create a warm, inviting atmosphere. "We softened the wooden log walls with ivory Belgian linen drapery and cotton sheers but also made sure not to cover up too many rustic elements that Santa loves about the cabin," added Denis.

More cheerful spaces mean more holiday magic

Santa's mailroom – where he sorts through an estimated half-billion letters yearly – has also received a cozy refresh. Circular snow-dusted windows framed with garlands now light the space, and shelves brimming with holiday mail add a touch of festive chaos.

Santa's bathroom, meanwhile, balances functionality and whimsy with a glass-enclosed shower and snowy views that even Rudolph would envy.

Link to a photo: Peek into Santa's revamped bathroom featuring rustic wood details and snowy views. Caption: "Santa's bathroom combines cozy North Pole charm with modern elegance, offering frosty window views and a double vanity fit for the busiest man of the season."

"Every corner of this remodel is designed with the Clauses' needs in mind," said Denis. "Our goal was to create spaces that are as magical as the season itself while ensuring they work for Santa's busy lifestyle."

A renovation worth believing In

This holiday renovation isn't just about aesthetics – it's about preserving the magic of Christmas for generations. From a kitchen built for cookies to a living room ready for reindeer games, Revive's efforts celebrate the spirit of the season in every detail.

"Santa and Mrs. Claus have given so much joy to the world, and this remodel is our way of giving back," said Dalip Jaggi, COO and cofounder of Revive. "We hope their updated home inspires others to create spaces filled with love, laughter, and the magic of the holidays."

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed for strategic presale renovations that maximize home sale value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.

