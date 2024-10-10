Santé, USA! Chamère Infuses Parisian Elegance with a Touch of Cheekiness in its US Launch of the Ready-to-Drink Kir Royale Can, Inspired by Emily in Paris

Chamère combines sparkling wine with natural cassis flavor to create a delightful blend that echoes the elegance of the Kir Royale while adding a touch of whimsy. Packaged in a chic 25cl can, Chamère is perfect for those who appreciate style, convenience, and a bit of playful sophistication, making it easy to enjoy the glamour of Paris on the go.

"Chamère is more than just a drink—it's a celebration of the Parisian art de vivre with a hint of cheeky charm," said Letizia Razzino, Global Brand Director at The Quintessential Brands Group. "Inspired by the allure and playfulness of Emily in Paris, Chamère allows consumers to experience a touch of French elegance and fun wherever they may be."

The 25cl can format is designed to fit seamlessly into the lives of those who value a blend of sophistication and approachability, making Chamère the ideal choice for any occasion—from a chic picnic in the park to a casual evening at home.

In conjunction with the US launch, Chamère is unveiling a special "Parisian Fall Picnic" event in New York City, offering a sneak peek into the elegant yet whimsical lifestyle that this sparkling cocktail represents. Set against the golden hues of autumn in the city, the event will feature a curated selection of Chamère cocktails, French-inspired cuisine, and immersive experiences that capture the spirit of Paris with a cheeky twist.

Starting October 10th, Chamère will be available at select retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., including Bottle King, Buy Rite, and Liquor Land. Chamère will also be available for purchase through ReserveBar beginning October 28th. To celebrate the launch, Chamère invites all to embrace the elegance and cheekiness of Paris in every sip and follow along on social media for more details about upcoming events and promotions.

About The Quintessential Brands Group:

With unrivaled heritage and provenance dating back to 1761, The Quintessential Brands Group is an independent, international spirits business, with an exciting and diverse portfolio of premium brands and world-class production capabilities in the UK, Ireland and France. With a global reach, and brand building capabilities, it distributes and supplies customers around the world. Beyond Chamère, its brands include Greenall's London Dry Gin, BLOOM Gin, Opihr Gin and The Dubliner Irish Whiskey.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Letizia Razzino, Global Brand Director at The Quintessential Brands Group

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Chamère

