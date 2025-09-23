Santé Ventures Announces Promotion of Michael Gutbrod, PhD to Principal and Addition of Alana Horowitz, PhD as Senior Associate

Promotion and team expansion highlight continued momentum for the firm and reinforce support for breakthrough innovations in biotechnology

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Santé Ventures, (Santé), an early-stage healthcare and life sciences investment firm, has announced the promotion of Michael Gutbrod, PhD to Principal and the addition of Alana Horowitz, PhD as Senior Associate. Gutbrod joined Santé in 2021 and was promoted to Senior Associate in 2023, while Horowitz joined the firm earlier this year. These appointments reflect Santé's continued commitment to advancing biotech innovation through thoughtful investing, rigorous due diligence, and hands-on portfolio support.

Since joining Santé, Gutbrod has become a key contributor to the firm's biotech strategy. His thematic research, diligence, and strategic guidance have been instrumental in shaping and executing several of the firm's investments. In his new role as Principal, he will continue to identify emerging biotech opportunities, helping build companies who are developing transformative treatments that improve patient care.

Horowitz brings deep expertise in life sciences, where she works with early-stage biotech companies to help advance novel scientific platforms and therapeutics. Prior to joining Santé, she was a consultant in McKinsey & Company's Life Sciences practice, advising clients across pharma and biotech on research and early clinical development, including portfolio strategy and operationalization. Her addition strengthens the firm's ability to identify and nurture high-potential biotech innovations.

"Michael and Alana both bring exceptional insight and dedication to our mission," said Kevin Lalande, Founding Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Santé. "Michael's promotion underscores our commitment to developing top investment talent, while Alana's addition expands our capacity to partner with visionary entrepreneurs. Together, they position Santé to continue building companies that make a meaningful impact on healthcare."

About Michael Gutbrod, PhD

Michael Gutbrod, PhD focuses on the firm's portfolio of biotech companies. Prior to joining Santé, Michael was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and a visiting fellow at Harvard's Department of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, where he conducted research at the intersection of machine learning and functional genomics to better understand complex disease. Michael earned his PhD from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in Biological Sciences and his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in Molecular & Cellular Biology and English.

About Alana Horowitz, PhD

Alana Horowitz, PhD is a Senior Associate where she works primarily with early-stage biotech companies. Prior to joining Santé, Alana was a consultant in McKinsey & Company's Life Sciences practice, where she advised clients across pharma and biotech. She focused on research and early clinical development, including portfolio strategy and operationalization. Alana earned her Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of California, San Francisco, where she researched novel mechanisms of brain aging and rejuvenation. She holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Florida.

About Santé Ventures

Founded in 2006, Santé Ventures is a specialized healthcare and life sciences investment firm with roughly $1 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in early-stage companies developing innovative new medical technologies, biotechnologies, and digitally enabled healthcare services. Recent Santé successes include Laminar (Johnson & Johnson), Farapulse (Boston Scientific), Healthcare Highways – CerpassRx (Nomi Health), Claret Medical (Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), Molecular Templates (MTEM), AbVitro (Bristol Myers Squibb), and Explorys (IBM Corp). Santé invests nationally and has offices in Austin, TX, and Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sante.com.

