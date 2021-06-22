Santex SPA Announces Acquisition of U.S. E-commerce Retailer Parentgiving, Inc.

"The purchase of Parentgiving enables Santex to bring our world-class incontinence and personal care products into the U.S. market," said Alessandra Castiglioni, President of Santex SPA. "With Parentgiving, we acquire coveted direct-to-consumer (DTC) capabilities, allowing us to quadruple our U.S. business and reach a more affluent American consumer."

The acquisition merges Santex's world-class "Made in Italy" quality and performance with the growing DTC e-tailer, which has a fanatical consumer following and exceptionally high consumer lifetime value. Parentgiving will retain its experienced management team and continue its best-in-class customer service model.

"Since 2008, Parentgiving's mission has been to help people provide better care for their aging parents, with a particular focus on incontinence needs," said Parentgiving CEO David Spain.

"Now powered by Santex's Italian manufacturing expertise, craftsmanship, and product innovation, we can offer a range of world-class incontinence products under our Dry Direct brand, which in two years has grown exponentially."

"As a leading retailer focused on the elderly and their caregivers," Spain added, "Parentgiving proudly carries only the best brands of incontinence, nutrition, durable medical equipment, and big ticket (Lifts, Furniture, and Mobility) items - and will continue to do so - with our flagship Dry Direct brand in more product categories."

Santex leverages its capabilities and unparalleled experience as a recognized partner of the Italian Healthcare System to constantly evolve and provide the finest in incontinence management and personal care. The addition of Parentgiving's sales intelligence and marketplace data from U.S. consumers will help Santex shape product development, research and development, and capital investments.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Additional product and personnel announcements are forthcoming.

About Santex SPA

Santex SPA is a family-owned company dedicated to making the world's finest incontinence and personal care products. Since 1961, we have continually evolved to meet the changing demands of incontinence customers, patients, and caregivers. Fueled by innovation, passion, and Italian manufacturing excellence, our products bring world class comfort, quality, and peace of mind to people in 43 countries around the world. We are a recognized partner of the Italian Health System and are committed to improving well-being through our products and services.

About Parentgiving, Inc.

Founded in 2008, Parentgiving is the preeminent retailer for the product needs of the elderly and their caregivers – offering a broad selection of premium product solutions not found at retail. All Parentgiving employees are current or former caregivers and offer expert advice and insight for the aging in place markets. Leveraging proprietary distribution and ecommerce technologies, we have served millions of families on their aging and caregiving journeys – saving them time, money, and frustration via expert customer service, exclusive content, a broad selection of premium products, loyalty rewards programs and super-fast shipping.

