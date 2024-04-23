Santhosh Suvarna Wins Largest-Ever Pot In High Stakes Poker History

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 12 of High Stakes Poker continues to wow. During the season's ninth episode that aired on Monday, April 22, 2024, exclusively on PokerGO®, Santhosh Suvarna tangled with Andrew Robl in a pot that reached $992,000. Suvarna scooped the entire amount with a winning full house and hauled in the largest pot in High Stakes Poker's 12-season history.

High Stakes Poker, the most iconic poker cash game show, has seen numerous big pots over the years, but none resulted in a single winner as large as the $992,000 pot Suvarna pulled in.

The monumental hand took place at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas. The cash game had stakes of a $1,000 small blind, $2,000 big blind, and $2,000 big blind ante, plus there was a $4,000 straddle placed by Suvarna on this hand. Robl, a professional high-stakes poker player, overbet $300,000 into the $202,000 pot on the river. Suvarna, a successful businessman, had kings full of fours and moved all in for $395,000. Robl, holding fours full of kings, called for the extra $95,000 and saw the bad news that he was beat.

