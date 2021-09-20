Santiago F. Medina's new book "Y entonces vendrá el fin...Pero qué si ya sucedió?..." is a comprehensive read meant to straighten the events and statements of God's word that are not explained well

Medina shares, "In this book the author tries to remove the myths and fiction from many of the important issues for believers in Christ that have circulated in the congregations for years and it seems that no one wants to dare to speak what the scripture says about it, because doing so is going against the already established belief system.

Here you will find what the myth says and what the writing says (in the light of the same scriptures) because 'We can do nothing against the truth but for the truth.'"

Published by Page Publishing, Santiago F. Medina's thought-provoking takes on the real context of the Bible may earn him mockery, however, he uses every bit of courage he has to bring out the Bible's true message, instead of the myth and fiction circulated by the church. He is not afraid of the criticisms for he knows that he has the truth right by his side.

Readers who wish to experience this perceptive work can purchase "Y entonces vendrá el fin...Pero qué si ya sucedió?..." online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

