Santiago Investment Group Acquires Leading Window Manufacturer Sprouse Windows and Doors

Santiago Cements a Promising Future for 37-Year-Old Leading Energy-Efficient Window Manufacturer Sprouse Windows and Doors

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based private equity firm Santiago Investment Group, LLC announced today that it acquired a majority ownership position in Sprouse Windows and Doors.

Sprouse Windows and Doors

A long-time family-owned business based in New Martinsville, West Virginia, Sprouse Windows and Doors is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors. With 37 years in the manufacturing business and roots in the aluminum industry, Sprouse has fabricated vinyl window systems designed by prominent companies and will continue to partner with companies focused on energy efficient window systems.

As an official ENERGY STAR® partner, Sprouse continually strives to innovate and optimize new solutions for making buildings more energy efficient. With products that utilize multiple technologies to help buildings attain better insulation, including weather seals, spacer systems, and vinyl profiles with insulation chambers, Sprouse manufactures windows and doors for both the new residential construction and residential remodel markets.

Due to recent growth, Sprouse has decided to partner with Santiago who will invest in modernizing equipment as well as employee engagement and continue its legacy of exceeding customer expectations and adhering to the company's vision of "Imagine Something Better."

As a private equity firm that specializes in helping family-owned businesses during transitional and growth stages, Santiago Investment Group, LLC is well positioned to act as an active partner of Sprouse that can aid the company's continued growth and legacy.

Cal Noreen of Santiago Investment Group says, "We believe customers and employees of Sprouse Windows and Doors will benefit from our industry contacts, financial expertise, and management experience. It is an exciting opportunity for Santiago and Sprouse."

Audrey Bartlett of Sprouse Windows and Doors says, "We are thrilled about the next chapter for Sprouse Windows and Doors. We have always prided ourselves on delivering the highest quality products while providing exceptional customer service and with new ideas and investment from Santiago Investment Group, this is truly an exciting time for Sprouse employees and customers!"

With strategic guidance from Santiago, Sprouse will continue to operate under the same name with the same commitment to delivering high-quality products to its customers. Both companies look forward to the future of this partnership, with plans to expand and grow.

To get in touch with Santiago Investment Group to learn more about Sprouse and this acquisition, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Santiago Investment Group

720-975-4094

[email protected]

santiagoinvestmentgroup.com

SOURCE Santiago Investment Group