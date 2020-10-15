Santos Alvarez's new book Revive Tu Tristeza en Alegría, a heartfelt narrative that contains perspectives that inspire joy and purpose amid sorrow in life

Santos said this about her book: " Revive Tu Tristeza en Alegría is to love yourself as sweet and salty. Both are enjoyed in life with those around us and those we have, taking care of the most beautiful things in life—humility, respect, and love for one himself—as did others."

Published by Page Publishing, Santos Alvarez's new book Revive Tu Tristeza en Alegría will evoke within the readers a sense of gratitude and passion to live life to the fullest in genuine grace, faith, and joy despite the heartbreaking circumstances one may find in life.

Consumers who wish to have their spirits uplifted with resounding wisdom on life's beauty and quaintness amid pain and heartache can purchase Revive Tu Tristeza en Alegría in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

