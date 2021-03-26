Santos Álvarez's New Book Tu Mano En La Conciencia, An Emotionally Driven Narrative That Reaches To The Innermost Thoughts And Feelings Of Humanity
Mar 26, 2021, 06:00 ET
HOUSTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Tu Mano en la Conciencia was created by Santos Álvarez. Santos is an author and a community activist since 1993 through the Voz y Esperanza del Salvador Foundation that she founded and presides until today. She resides in Houston, Texas.
Álvarez said this about her book: "Tu Mano en la Conciencia is written for all those who feel compassion for others, respect, and love."
Published by Page Publishing, Santos Álvarez's new book Tu Mano en la Conciencia will fill the readers with evoking perspectives that will surely tug the soul and envelop the mind with wisdom.
Consumers who wish to partake in s journey of emotion and sagacity can purchase Tu Mano en la Conciencia online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
