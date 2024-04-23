Sanuk x Surfrider Launch Ocean-Inspired Earth Day Footwear Collection

Limited-Time Capsule Collab Helps Protect Our Happy Places

GOLETA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day, Sanuk ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), has unveiled an ocean-inspired capsule footwear collection with longtime partner, the Surfrider Foundation , a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our ocean, waves, and beaches for all people. In addition to the collection, Sanuk has elevated the partnership through a donation of $50,000 in 2024 to the Surfrider Foundation in support of its mission to protect your happy places.

Sanuk Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sanuk) Sanuk x Surfrider Foundation 2024 Collaboration

The Sanuk x Surfrider capsule collection features four beach-ready styles. Among them are the latest iterations of Sanuk's best-selling sidewalk surfers: the men's Donny x Surfrider (available in Khaki) and the women's Donna x Surfrider (available in Taupe). The collab also brings forth an all-new, ultra comfy sandal: the Ziggy Switchfit x Surfrider, available in Grey for both men and women, with a customizable strap and a padded toe post. The water-friendly collaboration drops just in time for warmer weather adventures and summer fun.

The collection is a reflection of Sanuk's ongoing commitment to innovate footwear by incorporating more preferred materials. Sanuk x Surfrider includes quick-dry nylon mesh upper made from post-consumer recycled fishing nets, recycled ARIAPRENE® foam padding with perforations and lining made from GRS-certified recycled polyester for ultimate comfort and breathability. The styles also feature water-friendly high rebound Soft Top Foam footbeds with 20% BLOOM foam derived from repurposed algae and sponge rubber outsoles made with 53% recycled material.

"Our goal for this partnership extends beyond creating a super rad, ocean-inspired footwear collection. It's about building awareness and encouraging advocacy with environmentally conscious consumers from coast to coast this Earth Month and beyond," said Katie Pruitt, Brand Director at Sanuk. "We aspire to spark a movement, encouraging others to get involved with Surfrider's mission to preserve our coastlines, whether it's volunteering at a local beach cleanup or becoming a member of the foundation."

Since 2016, Sanuk and Surfrider have worked together in the fight for clean water and healthy beaches. This long-standing, synergistic partnership taps into the heart of the surf community, water people and eco-minded consumers. Year after year, Sanuk and Surfrider have utilized creative ways to activate and inspire change together, from beach cleanups to creating educational content to unique product collaborations and more.

"As we celebrate our 40-year anniversary, we extend our gratitude to our outstanding partners like Sanuk, who continuously support us as coastal defenders and help us share our mission through impactful activations," said the Surfrider Foundation's CEO, Dr. Chad Nelsen. "We're proud to reveal our latest collaboration with Sanuk in alignment with Earth Month as we showcase our collective dedication to protect our cherished coastlines."

The limited-time Sanuk x Surfrider collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com and retails for $50-$70. For more information about the Sanuk x Surfrider collection, visit www.sanuk.com/sanuk-x-surfrider or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smileon and @surfrider.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains more than a million supporters, activists, and members, with over 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org .

About Sanuk®

Welcome to the never-ending party for your feet. Founded in 1997, Sanuk is an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to keep you comfy, protect our happy places and cultivate community. Sanuk is the Thai word for "fun," so we infuse fun into everything we do. For more information about Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk on Instagram and Facebook. #SmileOn

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

Media Contact:

Madison Graca, Crowe PR

[email protected]

(619) 794-0114, ext. 723

SOURCE Sanuk