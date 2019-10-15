Sanveo Announces Launch of Cloud-Based Procurement Platform - AECInspire

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanveo Inc., a leader in promoting digital transformation of the AEC industry, announced the release of AECInspire, a new procurement and supply chain management platform. AECInspire is a cloud and web-based product that enables contractors to verify, manage and procure building construction materials in a seamless manner. AECInspire extracts relevant data from 3D BIM models or 2D drawings to provide comprehensive BOMs and quantities, enabling a smooth and fully integrated procurement process. AECInspire is built on machine learning and rules-based engine, which enables the tool to learn building methods for various projects, while validating the 3D models against specification and code requirements.

"We have been working closely with our customers to design and develop a solution that improves the procurement process, and significantly decrease the time spent gathering and accessing data." says Ashfaq Rasheed, CEO at Sanveo. "We honestly believe the procurement process does not have to be complicated and we design our solution with the intention of making it accessible and easy to use."

Features and benefits of AECInspire include:

Ability to check 3D models against code compliance and project specification

Interactive 3D model viewer that allows users easy navigation between 2D documents and 3D models.

Ability to generate real–time reliable bill of materials and bring visibility to all project stakeholders

Integration with supplier's and manufacturer's product databases, thereby reducing time spent by the field and purchasing personnel.

AECInspire will be available starting October 15, 2019. For more information on AECInspire, visit www.aecinspire.com

About Sanveo :

Sanveo is an AECO technology firm specializing in BIM (building information modeling) and VDC (virtual design and construction) services as well as advanced technology consulting. Since its inception in 2008, Sanveo has demonstrated consistent commitment to quality which has led Sanveo to be a part of 275+ projects across the US. Sanveo strives to empower its clients to extract the most value out of project information to make effective decisions, enhance productivity and improve quality. For more information, visit www.sanveo.com

