Sanveo Sets a High Bar for Scan to BIM, Delivers on a Massive Million-Sq.-Ft. Facility in Record Time

NEWARK, Calif., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanveo Inc., a pioneer in bringing next generation technology solutions to the AEC industry worldwide, recently completed a large Scan to BIM mega-project in record time using the NavVis Indoor Mobile Mapping system. The project, located in the central valley region of California, has a huge footprint of roughly one million square feet and is currently in the design phase. When completed, it will be a large industrial manufacturing facility.

NavVis

The client's schedule requirements were highly demanding and dictated that all the on-site work be complete within a week. After evaluating multiple solutions, both on Scanning and Scan to BIM work flow, NavVis was chosen for the scanning hardware, while Sanveo developed a custom work flow for the Scan to BIM process. Sanveo not only met, but exceeded the expectations by completing the on-site scanning work within two days. In addition to capturing all the existing conditions inside the facility, Sanveo's team also used drones to capture all the as-built conditions of the roof.

"Considering both interior and exterior, we scanned almost two million sq. ft. under two days. Compare that to traditional surveying methods for capturing as-built conditions, and you're looking at a time saving of weeks," says Irshad Rasheed, COO of Sanveo. "With our technical capabilities and depth of resources, Sanveo is extremely well positioned to be a leading nationwide technology firm for reality capture services. Our team has researched and analyzed almost every scanning product (hardware and software) available in the market, and can bring the optimal solution to the table based on the project requirements."

Sanveo's reality capture team has delivered on some highly profile scanning projects in the past year which include, a confidential tech giant's office campus in Silicon Valley, a specialty project for a mass media and entertainment conglomerate in Southern California, a tech giant's data center in the Atlanta region, as well as a confidential REIT's high-rise office in San Francisco.

Both Sanveo and NavVis will be presenting and showcasing their solutions at the AEC-NEXT and SPAR conference that takes place in Anaheim, from June 5th-7th, 2018.

About Sanveo:

Sanveo is an AECO technology firm specializing in BIM (building information modeling) and VDC (virtual design and construction) services as well as advanced technology consulting. Since its inception in 2008, Sanveo has demonstrated consistent commitment to quality which has led Sanveo to be a part of 200+ projects across the US. Sanveo strives to empower its clients to extract the most value out of project information to make effective decisions, enhance productivity and improve quality. For more information, visit www.sanveo.com.

About NavVis:

NavVis is a leading provider of high-end digital building technology for large commercial and industrial properties. Our cutting edge indoor mapping, visualization and navigation technology is being applied in every industry that uses, manages or builds indoor space. Digital building technology is benefitting everything from construction monitoring, facility management, and plant planning, to transportation hubs and multi-channel retailing. For more information, visit www.navvis.com.

