Sanwa Alterna Brokerage Launches Full-Stack Investment Management Solution For Private and Institutional Investors

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanwa Alterna Brokerage, a globally recognised wealth management and investment firm based in Montreal, Canada, have today launched their latest full-stack investment management solution for clients across the globe.

Company executives have maintained that they can tailor their new investment management solution to cover all the unique requirements of both private individual and institutional investors.

During a recent press conference held at the retail offices of the company, located at Maison Manuvie in Montreal, the founders of the company revealed that with their new full-stack solution in place, the executive portfolio managers are now able to cover every requirement, challenge, and financial objective of each of their clients and offer a uniquely tailored solution that delivers across all areas of the investment spectrum.

"All of our clients have unique requirements and financial objectives. With our new full-stack offering, we fully assess each of our client's risk profile and challenges, goals, and other unique requirements before formulating a strategy that covers all areas of investing, financial planning, retirement, estate planning, family office investment and more. We offer the complete investment package. Each portfolio is finely-tuned to circumstantial or financial challenges, and of course, the clients' personal goals. Our executive portfolio managers will partner with the client, aligning the criteria and formulate a solution that guarantees they meet their financial destination," said Sanwa Alterna Brokerage' Chief Executive Officer, Yamamura Nobuo.

"We use the best available software to collate the data essential to our risk analysis. We utilise this when formulating our portfolios, taking into account the current market conditions, economic status, and all investment opportunities in the immediate and near future. We strive to deliver investment portfolios tailored to the client's needs, offering lucrative long-term investment returns. All members of our investment team strive to develop mutually beneficial investment relationships and continue the success of our company," said Head of Market Intelligence, Ken Keisuke.

Along with the company's new full-stack offering, Sanwa Alterna Brokerage operates an experienced market intelligence team that works worldwide, around the clock, to provide their investment managers with the latest market data and insights which help offer their clients the lucrative investment options the company is built upon.

About

Sanwa Alterna Brokerage was founded in 2011 to provide a streamlined wealth management and investment service for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth private investors and corporate clients. We have partnered with people and businesses for two decades, incorporating a forward-looking approach that has guided our success.

SOURCE Sanwa Alterna Brokerage

Related Links

https://sab-corp.com/

