SANY excavator sales see double digit growth in April

Since the beginning of this year, SANY has achieved vigorous growth and its core competitiveness has been further enhanced. According to statistics, in March, SANY manufactured 200 units of truck-mounted concrete pumps; the sales amount of road machinery reached 600 million yuan, hitting its Spring sales record. In April, SANY sold more than 6,000 excavators, accounting for 23 percent of the year's total sales.

An insider noted that the construction machinery is expected to maintain the sales pace throughout the year. SANY, as a domestic leading enterprise in this industry, will see a high growth in the sales performance.

Internationalization and new business

In recent years, SANY's overseas performance has reached considerable milestones. In 2017, its overseas sales revenue reached 11.62 billion yuan, a year-on-year growth of 25.12 percent. Its overseas sales regions greatly improved, among which SANY India achieved sales of 1 billion yuan. All of the achievements show that SANY's overseas channels are maintaining strong and stable growth in multiple overseas markets while improving brand recognition.

Additionally, SANY is actively developing a new business and products to further enhance the capital market's confidence in the company.

SANY's newly invented fire truck and environmentally-friendly intelligent residual soil vehicles have been purchased in more than 20 provinces across China this year.

In the first half year of 2018, a number of SANY's products won national-level awards. SY395H excavator won the Golden Finger Award of the "Top 50 of Annual Products of Chinese Construction Machinery (2018)"; SANY crane's closed rotary hydraulic system won the first prize of Hunan province's 2017 annual patent award.

Xiang Wenbo, president of SANY Heavy Industry noted that in the future, SANY will not only further develop its main business-the construction machinery, but also will focus on the fields of digitization and internationalization. SANY will further increase the investment and research on intelligent manufacturing to realize the enterprise's transformation and updating, building a world-class brand for China.

