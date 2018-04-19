SANY mini excavators make successful debut in Australian national expo

Good preparation for SANY's debut

SANY views DDT as a chance to expand its market share in Australia and to let more local customers know about its quality products. To prepare for the expo, SANY shipped a batch of demo mini excavators to its storehouse in Sydney, offering on-site machine demonstrations and test drives to Australian customers. A group of professional sales staff travelled from China's SANY headquarters to Sydney in order to provide quality service to local customers.

Before the opening of the expo, SANY's storehouse in Sydney had ushered in a number of Australian customers who were interested in SY16C and SY35U. These demo machines quickly sold out after customers viewed the machines and took them for test drives.

Purchasing SANY mini excavators with best discount

"SY16C and SY35U can perfectly meet Australian people's needs for construction and renovation. They are eco-friendly and efficient, as well as versatile enough to be applied in many working conditions," Zhang Kai, deputy director of SANY's e-Business Center said, adding that SANY had launched a VIP discount and exclusive promotion at the expo.

"Any customer who orders a mini excavator at DDT Expo will have the chance to win a one-year excavator maintenance package, cash coupon worth 500-2000 AUD and free door-to-door maintenance good for three uses. What's more, any customer who purchases more than 5 machines can get a free China Industrial Tour".

Letting Australian customers know more about SANY's products

Zhang was very confident about SANY's future market performance in Australia. "Participating in the DDT expo is a move aimed at raising Australian customers' awareness of the high quality and outstanding performance of SANY's products. Actually, our demo machines sold out as soon as they arrived at Sydney, which shows that SANY's products have been well-received by some Australian customers," Zhang believes that thanks to the expo, SANY mini excavators will be better-known by more local people.

Besides, demo and stock machines are available for customers in Sydney, which ensures that customers can get their machines as soon as possible. "By choosing SANY mini excavators, Australian customers will become more aware of how high-quality these Chinese machines are," Zhang noted.

Quality key components attract customers

As a newcomer to Australian market, SANY and its products are not so familiar to Australian customers. This expo is a good opportunity for local customers to get to know SANY's products better. Many local customers have high praise for mini excavators' strengthened X-type frame and key components. SANY mini excavators' high quality has helped it win a number of new Australian fans at the expo.

Direct selling achieves win-win result

To show how important it believes the Australian market to be, SANY adopted a direct sales approach for mini excavators in Australia, a sales model which had expo-attendees very interested. "Mini excavators sold direct by SANY can save end customers money, which has benefits for both us and SANY. We are sure that SANY will gradually raise its brand awareness in Australia," a customer said. Optimistic about SANY products' quality and market prospects, many Australian customers said that they wanted to be SANY dealers and hoped to expand SANY's market share in Australia through close cooperation.

SANY is the best Chinese brand according to overseas Chinese

To Australian Chinese customers, SANY is no stranger. Most of them have been in Australia for many years and many run construction businesses. Therefore they are familiar with the Chinese construction machinery market. In their mind, SANY is the best construction machinery brand in China, providing valuable products and solutions for customers. "SANY's excavators are as good as any other global top brand's. We believe in SANY's technical strength and professional attitude," said a Chinese customer who lives in Australia.

Easy controls make driving SANY's machines child's play

At the expo, many customers and their children got to test drive SANY machines and played interactive games in a special site set up by SANY. After simple explanations from SANY's staff, children operated mini excavators and easily completed the game tasks. Different from other excavators that can be complicated to operate, SANY mini excavators' flexibility and easy-operation mean that even children can quickly master the controls.

During the DDT expo, SANY showcased its strong brand image and high-quality mini excavators to Australian customers, laying a solid foundation for its market expanding in Australia. A number of local customers also expressed their willingness to cooperate with SANY to seek more market development. In the next step, SANY will launch a series of promotions in Australia to help more customers get their own high-performance machines and enjoy more benefits.

