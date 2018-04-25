Sanya ambassador crew promote Sanya city successfully

David, who lived in China for 6 years and can speak a little Chinese, watched a short video introduction to Sanya Serenity Coast and said: "I'm planning to join the next Clipper Race, but it would be even better if I could be part of the Sanya ambassador crew! "

Late in the evening, Conrad Lee, member of Bellevue City Council, visited the Sanya ambassadors in their house. Alan, the youngest crew member of leg 6, across the Pacific Ocean, shared his sailing experiences with Mr. Lee, who then remarked "It's a really amazing and tough race, crossing the Pacific Ocean, especially having to overcome the cold and lack of food. And I know you all did a great job of introducing Sanya city in the open day today, many local people got more familiar with Sanya thanks to your efforts. As an ambassador crew selected from dozens of people in Sanya, you have successfully completed the sacred mission given to you by the entire city."

Ming, the only Chinese round-the-world crew member and media crew of Sanya Serenity Coast, made a lot of blogs, images and videos for the yacht. He played one such video for Mr. Lee, which really showed off their hard work during the race. Mr. Lee praised Ming for his important contribution to the Sanya yacht and city, and said he was also looking forward to hearing more from Sanya Serenity Coast.

Sanya organizing committee representative and Sanya Serenity Coast leader Limeng talked about the sailing industry's development in Sanya with Mr. Lee, including the World Sailing Annual Conference, Youth World Sailing Championships, Volvo Ocean Race, Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, Round Hainan Regatta and a series of sailing international influence projects. Limeng also introduced Sanya tourism to Mr. Lee and also the latest policy, in which Hainan province will become a new free trade zone in 2020, as well as its visa-free policy for 59 countries.

Mr. Lee sighed: "Building a free trade zone and a free trade port, expanding visa exemptions, and expanding opening up are very important and very encouraging events. It will also be a huge platform and market for all US companies! As a Chinese person myself, I feel excited and happy from the bottom of my heart! Hainan's future space and opportunities are inconceivable. I believe Sanya, located in south part of Hainan island, will only be more glorious in the future!"

