Sanya, China: Innovate to Create Diversified Cultural Tourism Industry Chain

News provided by

Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee

29 Dec, 2023, 03:05 ET

SANYA, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 5th Hainan International Film Festival concluded in Sanya, Hainan, attracting guests from home and abroad as well as tourists to gather in Sanya, driving the popularity of the city continue to rise.

Continue Reading
Damao Yuanyang Eco Village
Damao Yuanyang Eco Village

"Our hotel room occupancy reached 90% in November, and in December, as a number of large-scale events such as the Hainan International Film Festival opened, the room occupancy averaged 96.8% from 1st December to 18th December, and weekends are basically full," Cai Liwei, marketing and sales director of InterContinental Sanya Haitang Bay Resort said.

In recent years, Sanya has actively developed "culture +", "eco +", "intangible cultural heritage +", "rural +" and many other new forms of business, and has launched a great variety of tourism consumer products such as gourmet food, wedding, ecology, countryside, recreation and health, study, and sports. It has organised all kinds of cultural and tourism competition events and activities, effectively activating the vitality of the cultural tourism consumer market. In 2023, Sanya's tourism and accommodation facilities are expected to receive more than 25 million overnight tourists, with a total overnight tourism revenue of 89.34 billion yuan, an increase of 7.48% and 47.83% respectively compared with that of 2019.

Damao Yuanyang Eco Village is a local must-visit destination that has gained huge popularity on the Internet. It offers a wide range of activities such as jungle adventure, RV camping, greenway cycling, and orchard picking. As the village creates its rural tourism brand and innovating on "agriculture +" tourism, education, sports and more, the multi-industry integration has boosted the income increase of local farmers.

According to the Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee, the next step, Sanya City will continue to focus on fashion consumption, cruises and yachts, cultural relics and arts, digital culture, etc., and constantly innovate consumption scenes, accelerate the construction of "tourism + multi-industry" and develop new pattern of tourism, aiming at building an international tourist destination of high standards and high quality.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443931
Caption: Damao Yuanyang Eco Village

SOURCE Publicity Department of Sanya Municipal Party Committee

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.